NFL MVP predictions: Three players have surprising value

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

And while bettors are undoubtedly fixated on the prospects of meaningful football, these standalone games often serve as a last-minute reminder that I need to place my futures wagers before the start of the season.

One prop that still offers value is the MVP futures market. Quarterbacks of late have heavily dominated this market as they’ve won each of the past nine years and 14 of the past 15 seasons.

Thus, it should be no surprise that the first 17 players with the shortest odds are all quarterbacks. Let’s look at the current odds and identify the players most likely to contend for the award.

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Player Odds Josh Allen +700 Patrick Mahomes +750 Justin Herbert +900 Tom Brady +900 Aaron Rodgers +1000 Joe Burrow +1100 Matthew Stafford +1200 Russell Wilson +1400 Dak Prescott +1700 Lamar Jackson +1800 Kyler Murray +2200 Jalen Hurts +2500 Derek Carr +2500 Trey Lance +3000 Deshaun Watson +3500 Kirk Cousins +3500 Tua Tagovailoa +5000 Derrick Henry +5000 Matt Ryan +5000 Jonathan Taylor +6000 Mac Jones +7500 Jameis Winston +8000 Cooper Kupp +8000 Deebo Samuel +10000 Trevor Lawrence +12500 Christian McCaffrey +12500 Ryan Tannehill +12500 Zach Wilson +15000 Daniel Jones +15000 Justin Jefferson +15000 Aaron Donald +15000 Davante Adams +15000 JaMarr Chase +15000 Teddy Bridgewater +15000 Ezekiel Elliott +20000 Carson Wentz +20000 Travis Kelce +20000 Myles Garrett +20000 Nick Chubb +20000 Stefon Diggs +20000 Jared Goff +20000 Justin Fields +20000 Tyreek Hill +20000 Chase Young +20000 Alvin Kamara +20000 Dalvin Cook +20000 Baker Mayfield +20000 TJ Watt +25000 Jimmy Garoppolo +25000 Jaylen Waddle +30000 Marquise Brown +30000 Keenan Allen +30000 AJ Brown +30000 Michael Thomas +30000 Odell Beckham Jr +30000 Nick Bosa +30000 Darren Waller +30000 JJ Watt +30000 Kyle Pitts +30000 George Kittle +30000 D’Andre Swift +30000 Terry McLaurin +30000 Tony Pollard +30000 Amari Cooper +30000 Joe Mixon +30000 Aaron Jones +30000 Leonard Fournette +30000 Miles Sanders +30000 Austin Ekeler +30000 DeVonta Smith +30000 Courtland Sutton +30000 Jarvis Landry +30000 Mike Evans +30000 Chris Godwin +30000 Jerry Jeudy +30000 Taylor Heinicke +30000 Najee Harris +30000 Diontae Johnson +30000 Saquon Barkley +30000 Elijah Mitchell +30000 Joey Bosa +30000 CeeDee Lamb +30000 Micah Parsons +30000 Josh Jacobs +30000 DJ Moore +30000 Michael Pittman Jr +30000 Khalil Mack +30000 James Robinson +30000 DK Metcalf +30000 Deandre Hopkins +30000 Darius Leonard +50000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +50000 Melvin Gordon +50000 Bradley Chubb +50000 Kenny Golladay +50000 Cam Akers +50000 Antonio Gibson +50000 JK Dobbins +50000 Sam Darnold +50000

It’s pretty remarkable to think that Josh Allen was the third quarterback off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen has surpassed Baker Mayfield (No. 1 pick) and Sam Darnold (No. 3 pick), who went ahead of him.

For one, the Bills have been in the playoffs in the past three years, and Allen has thrown over 35 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Buffalo comes into this season as the highest power-rated team in the NFL. You could even argue that it was the best team in the league even after last year’s 42-36 overtime loss in the divisional round against the Chiefs.

The disappointment of last season’s finish could propel the Bills to new heights as Allen enters just his fifth season.

If he can cut down on his interceptions, he stands a decent chance to take home the award this year.

The Undervalued

Justin Herbert +900

Justin Herbert’s odds probably should be a bit lower, given that he finished third in Total QBR (70.9) behind Aaron Rodgers (74.1) and Tom Brady (73.1). Rodgers and Brady Brady notably went first and second in the MVP voting.

Herbert joined Brady as one of the only two quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards. In 15 games during his rookie year, the Oregon product threw for over 4,300 yards while tossing 31 touchdowns.

At just 24 years old, Herbert isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he’ll have his full complement of weapons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both under contract for the next three years.

And given the quality of the teams in the AFC West, I think we could see Herbert put up some prodigious numbers, especially if we expect the Chargers to be involved in plenty of high-scoring games.

The Forgotten One

Lamar Jackson +1800

I think we’ve all forgotten about just how much of a game-changer Lamar Jackson can be.

We’re talking about a player who won the award in his second year after throwing for 3,127 yards while tossing 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As if that wasn’t enough, Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards with seven touchdowns.

I like how this Ravens team is currently set up as head coach John Harbaugh is committed to playing to Jackson’s strengths by deploying more tight end sets in their passing game. That decision should help cut down on Jackson’s interceptions if he doesn’t have to throw as many deep balls.

Jackson is still without a long-term contract, so he’s even further incentivized to go out and try to have a career year. When it’s all said and done, the Ravens may regret not signing him to an extension before the start of the season.

The Longshot

Jalen Hurts +2500

If I’m Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, I’m giving Jalen Hurts a heavy dose of highlight tapes featuring Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Hurts is every bit of a bruising runner that Allen is, and he might be a better passer of the football than Jackson.

Jackson’s offseason was widely spent on improving his throwing mechanics, and based on reports coming out of training camp, Eagles fans could be in for quite a treat.

Hurts played only one game during the preseason but looked crisp in his lone drive as he completed all six pass attempts and marched the Eagles 80 yards down the field for a touchdown.

The Eagle’s offense should be even better after trading for a No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown. What’s interesting to note is that this will be the first time since high school that Jalen Hurts will play in the same offensive system.

That shouldn’t go unnoticed as we’re talking about a player of his quality who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow.