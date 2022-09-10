Provided by Vegas Insider logo

NFL MVP predictions: Three players have surprising value

The NFL season has started and here's the odds for the NFL Most Valuable Player award and who we think has the best shot at the honor.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after throwing a pass to wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) The Associated Press

By Bill Bradley

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

And while bettors are undoubtedly fixated on the prospects of meaningful football, these standalone games often serve as a last-minute reminder that I need to place my futures wagers before the start of the season.

One prop that still offers value is the MVP futures market. Quarterbacks of late have heavily dominated this market as they’ve won each of the past nine years and 14 of the past 15 seasons.

Thus, it should be no surprise that the first 17 players with the shortest odds are all quarterbacks. Let’s look at the current odds and identify the players most likely to contend for the award.

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

PlayerOdds
Josh Allen+700
Patrick Mahomes+750
Justin Herbert+900
Tom Brady+900
Aaron Rodgers+1000
Joe Burrow+1100
Matthew Stafford+1200
Russell Wilson+1400
Dak Prescott+1700
Lamar Jackson+1800
Kyler Murray+2200
Jalen Hurts+2500
Derek Carr+2500
Trey Lance+3000
Deshaun Watson+3500
Kirk Cousins+3500
Tua Tagovailoa+5000
Derrick Henry+5000
Matt Ryan+5000
Jonathan Taylor+6000
Mac Jones+7500
Jameis Winston+8000
Cooper Kupp+8000
Deebo Samuel+10000
Trevor Lawrence+12500
Christian McCaffrey+12500
Ryan Tannehill+12500
Zach Wilson+15000
Daniel Jones+15000
Justin Jefferson+15000
Aaron Donald+15000
Davante Adams+15000
JaMarr Chase+15000
Teddy Bridgewater+15000
Ezekiel Elliott+20000
Carson Wentz+20000
Travis Kelce+20000
Myles Garrett+20000
Nick Chubb+20000
Stefon Diggs+20000
Jared Goff+20000
Justin Fields+20000
Tyreek Hill+20000
Chase Young+20000
Alvin Kamara+20000
Dalvin Cook+20000
Baker Mayfield+20000
TJ Watt+25000
Jimmy Garoppolo+25000
Jaylen Waddle+30000
Marquise Brown+30000
Keenan Allen+30000
AJ Brown+30000
Michael Thomas+30000
Odell Beckham Jr+30000
Nick Bosa+30000
Darren Waller+30000
JJ Watt+30000
Kyle Pitts+30000
George Kittle+30000
D’Andre Swift+30000
Terry McLaurin+30000
Tony Pollard+30000
Amari Cooper+30000
Joe Mixon+30000
Aaron Jones+30000
Leonard Fournette+30000
Miles Sanders+30000
Austin Ekeler+30000
DeVonta Smith+30000
Courtland Sutton+30000
Jarvis Landry+30000
Mike Evans+30000
Chris Godwin+30000
Jerry Jeudy+30000
Taylor Heinicke+30000
Najee Harris+30000
Diontae Johnson+30000
Saquon Barkley+30000
Elijah Mitchell+30000
Joey Bosa+30000
CeeDee Lamb+30000
Micah Parsons+30000
Josh Jacobs+30000
DJ Moore+30000
Michael Pittman Jr+30000
Khalil Mack+30000
James Robinson+30000
DK Metcalf+30000
Deandre Hopkins+30000
Darius Leonard+50000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire+50000
Melvin Gordon+50000
Bradley Chubb+50000
Kenny Golladay+50000
Cam Akers+50000
Antonio Gibson+50000
JK Dobbins+50000
Sam Darnold+50000

It’s pretty remarkable to think that Josh Allen was the third quarterback off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen has surpassed Baker Mayfield (No. 1 pick) and Sam Darnold (No. 3 pick), who went ahead of him.

For one, the Bills have been in the playoffs in the past three years, and Allen has thrown over 35 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Buffalo comes into this season as the highest power-rated team in the NFL. You could even argue that it was the best team in the league even after last year’s 42-36 overtime loss in the divisional round against the Chiefs.

The disappointment of last season’s finish could propel the Bills to new heights as Allen enters just his fifth season.

If he can cut down on his interceptions, he stands a decent chance to take home the award this year.

The Undervalued

Justin Herbert +900

Justin Herbert’s odds probably should be a bit lower, given that he finished third in Total QBR (70.9) behind Aaron Rodgers (74.1) and Tom Brady (73.1). Rodgers and Brady Brady notably went first and second in the MVP voting.

Herbert joined Brady as one of the only two quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards. In 15 games during his rookie year, the Oregon product threw for over 4,300 yards while tossing 31 touchdowns.

At just 24 years old, Herbert isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he’ll have his full complement of weapons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both under contract for the next three years.

And given the quality of the teams in the AFC West, I think we could see Herbert put up some prodigious numbers, especially if we expect the Chargers to be involved in plenty of high-scoring games.

The Forgotten One

Lamar Jackson +1800

I think we’ve all forgotten about just how much of a game-changer Lamar Jackson can be.

We’re talking about a player who won the award in his second year after throwing for 3,127 yards while tossing 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As if that wasn’t enough, Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards with seven touchdowns.

I like how this Ravens team is currently set up as head coach John Harbaugh is committed to playing to Jackson’s strengths by deploying more tight end sets in their passing game. That decision should help cut down on Jackson’s interceptions if he doesn’t have to throw as many deep balls.

Jackson is still without a long-term contract, so he’s even further incentivized to go out and try to have a career year. When it’s all said and done, the Ravens may regret not signing him to an extension before the start of the season.

The Longshot

Jalen Hurts +2500

If I’m Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, I’m giving Jalen Hurts a heavy dose of highlight tapes featuring Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Hurts is every bit of a bruising runner that Allen is, and he might be a better passer of the football than Jackson.

Jackson’s offseason was widely spent on improving his throwing mechanics, and based on reports coming out of training camp, Eagles fans could be in for quite a treat.

Hurts played only one game during the preseason but looked crisp in his lone drive as he completed all six pass attempts and marched the Eagles 80 yards down the field for a touchdown.

The Eagle’s offense should be even better after trading for a No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown. What’s interesting to note is that this will be the first time since high school that Jalen Hurts will play in the same offensive system.

That shouldn’t go unnoticed as we’re talking about a player of his quality who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow. 

