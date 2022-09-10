Provided by
NFL MVP predictions: Three players have surprising value
The NFL season has started and here's the odds for the NFL Most Valuable Player award and who we think has the best shot at the honor.
The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.
And while bettors are undoubtedly fixated on the prospects of meaningful football, these standalone games often serve as a last-minute reminder that I need to place my futures wagers before the start of the season.
One prop that still offers value is the MVP futures market. Quarterbacks of late have heavily dominated this market as they’ve won each of the past nine years and 14 of the past 15 seasons.
Thus, it should be no surprise that the first 17 players with the shortest odds are all quarterbacks. Let’s look at the current odds and identify the players most likely to contend for the award.
Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
|Player
|Odds
|Josh Allen
|+700
|Patrick Mahomes
|+750
|Justin Herbert
|+900
|Tom Brady
|+900
|Aaron Rodgers
|+1000
|Joe Burrow
|+1100
|Matthew Stafford
|+1200
|Russell Wilson
|+1400
|Dak Prescott
|+1700
|Lamar Jackson
|+1800
|Kyler Murray
|+2200
|Jalen Hurts
|+2500
|Derek Carr
|+2500
|Trey Lance
|+3000
|Deshaun Watson
|+3500
|Kirk Cousins
|+3500
|Tua Tagovailoa
|+5000
|Derrick Henry
|+5000
|Matt Ryan
|+5000
|Jonathan Taylor
|+6000
|Mac Jones
|+7500
|Jameis Winston
|+8000
|Cooper Kupp
|+8000
|Deebo Samuel
|+10000
|Trevor Lawrence
|+12500
|Christian McCaffrey
|+12500
|Ryan Tannehill
|+12500
|Zach Wilson
|+15000
|Daniel Jones
|+15000
|Justin Jefferson
|+15000
|Aaron Donald
|+15000
|Davante Adams
|+15000
|JaMarr Chase
|+15000
|Teddy Bridgewater
|+15000
|Ezekiel Elliott
|+20000
|Carson Wentz
|+20000
|Travis Kelce
|+20000
|Myles Garrett
|+20000
|Nick Chubb
|+20000
|Stefon Diggs
|+20000
|Jared Goff
|+20000
|Justin Fields
|+20000
|Tyreek Hill
|+20000
|Chase Young
|+20000
|Alvin Kamara
|+20000
|Dalvin Cook
|+20000
|Baker Mayfield
|+20000
|TJ Watt
|+25000
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|+25000
|Jaylen Waddle
|+30000
|Marquise Brown
|+30000
|Keenan Allen
|+30000
|AJ Brown
|+30000
|Michael Thomas
|+30000
|Odell Beckham Jr
|+30000
|Nick Bosa
|+30000
|Darren Waller
|+30000
|JJ Watt
|+30000
|Kyle Pitts
|+30000
|George Kittle
|+30000
|D’Andre Swift
|+30000
|Terry McLaurin
|+30000
|Tony Pollard
|+30000
|Amari Cooper
|+30000
|Joe Mixon
|+30000
|Aaron Jones
|+30000
|Leonard Fournette
|+30000
|Miles Sanders
|+30000
|Austin Ekeler
|+30000
|DeVonta Smith
|+30000
|Courtland Sutton
|+30000
|Jarvis Landry
|+30000
|Mike Evans
|+30000
|Chris Godwin
|+30000
|Jerry Jeudy
|+30000
|Taylor Heinicke
|+30000
|Najee Harris
|+30000
|Diontae Johnson
|+30000
|Saquon Barkley
|+30000
|Elijah Mitchell
|+30000
|Joey Bosa
|+30000
|CeeDee Lamb
|+30000
|Micah Parsons
|+30000
|Josh Jacobs
|+30000
|DJ Moore
|+30000
|Michael Pittman Jr
|+30000
|Khalil Mack
|+30000
|James Robinson
|+30000
|DK Metcalf
|+30000
|Deandre Hopkins
|+30000
|Darius Leonard
|+50000
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|+50000
|Melvin Gordon
|+50000
|Bradley Chubb
|+50000
|Kenny Golladay
|+50000
|Cam Akers
|+50000
|Antonio Gibson
|+50000
|JK Dobbins
|+50000
|Sam Darnold
|+50000
It’s pretty remarkable to think that Josh Allen was the third quarterback off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen has surpassed Baker Mayfield (No. 1 pick) and Sam Darnold (No. 3 pick), who went ahead of him.
For one, the Bills have been in the playoffs in the past three years, and Allen has thrown over 35 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Buffalo comes into this season as the highest power-rated team in the NFL. You could even argue that it was the best team in the league even after last year’s 42-36 overtime loss in the divisional round against the Chiefs.
The disappointment of last season’s finish could propel the Bills to new heights as Allen enters just his fifth season.
If he can cut down on his interceptions, he stands a decent chance to take home the award this year.
The Undervalued
Justin Herbert +900
Justin Herbert’s odds probably should be a bit lower, given that he finished third in Total QBR (70.9) behind Aaron Rodgers (74.1) and Tom Brady (73.1). Rodgers and Brady Brady notably went first and second in the MVP voting.
Herbert joined Brady as one of the only two quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards. In 15 games during his rookie year, the Oregon product threw for over 4,300 yards while tossing 31 touchdowns.
At just 24 years old, Herbert isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he’ll have his full complement of weapons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both under contract for the next three years.
And given the quality of the teams in the AFC West, I think we could see Herbert put up some prodigious numbers, especially if we expect the Chargers to be involved in plenty of high-scoring games.
The Forgotten One
Lamar Jackson +1800
I think we’ve all forgotten about just how much of a game-changer Lamar Jackson can be.
We’re talking about a player who won the award in his second year after throwing for 3,127 yards while tossing 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As if that wasn’t enough, Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards with seven touchdowns.
I like how this Ravens team is currently set up as head coach John Harbaugh is committed to playing to Jackson’s strengths by deploying more tight end sets in their passing game. That decision should help cut down on Jackson’s interceptions if he doesn’t have to throw as many deep balls.
Jackson is still without a long-term contract, so he’s even further incentivized to go out and try to have a career year. When it’s all said and done, the Ravens may regret not signing him to an extension before the start of the season.
The Longshot
Jalen Hurts +2500
If I’m Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, I’m giving Jalen Hurts a heavy dose of highlight tapes featuring Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Hurts is every bit of a bruising runner that Allen is, and he might be a better passer of the football than Jackson.
Jackson’s offseason was widely spent on improving his throwing mechanics, and based on reports coming out of training camp, Eagles fans could be in for quite a treat.
Hurts played only one game during the preseason but looked crisp in his lone drive as he completed all six pass attempts and marched the Eagles 80 yards down the field for a touchdown.
The Eagle’s offense should be even better after trading for a No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown. What’s interesting to note is that this will be the first time since high school that Jalen Hurts will play in the same offensive system.
That shouldn’t go unnoticed as we’re talking about a player of his quality who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow.