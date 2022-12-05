Saints vs. Buccaneers predictions: 2 player props we’re backing for Monday Night Football

It’s tough to make Saints vs. Buccaneers predictions, given the spread is so short and the total is so low.

However, I’m skipping betting on the side or total altogether, instead targeting the player prop market.

The prop market is often softer and less efficient than the major markets, making it easier to pick +EV winners.

I’ve found two player props I like for Monday Night Football, with both lines available at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Best Prop Bet No. 1

Tom Brady under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has thrown seven touchdowns to eight interceptions over six regular-season matchups with the Saints. While this adds up to about 1.2 touchdowns per game against his divisional foe, four of those touchdowns came in one game.

Here’s Brady’s full game log against the Saints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

9/18/22: 18-for-34, 190 yards, 0 INT, 1 TD

12/19/21: 26-for-48, 214 yards, 1 INT, 0 TD

10/31/21: 28-for-40, 375 yards, 2 INT, 4 TD

11/8/20: 22-for-38, 209 yards, 3 INT, 0 TD

9/13/20: 23-for-36, 239 yards, 2 INT, 2 TD

Outside of that 2021 Halloween game, Brady has been fooled by this New Orleans defense. The likes of Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu have baffled Brady over the past few seasons.

Brady boasts the worst offense he’s had in Tampa this season. It’s not all his fault, as his offensive line has provided almost no protection, but he’s on pace for the second-lowest yards per attempt of his career (6.5) and the lowest touchdown rate (3%).

Meanwhile, the Saints defense won’t do Brady any favors, as the Saints have allowed just five touchdown passes over the past six games.

It’s hard to throw a passing touchdown against the Saints, even harder if your name is Brady. But we’re still getting under 1.5 passing touchdowns at plus money, making this a great value bet.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Best Prop Bet No. 2

Chris Olave over 4.5 receptions (-140)

The Buccaneers have a great defense. The Bucs have the fifth-best scoring defense in the league (18.3 points per game allowed) and rank sixth in Football Outsiders’ Pass Defense DVOA metric.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ offense can’t get into gear. Put any quarterback under center, and you’re unlikely to see New Orleans move the ball through the air.

However, Chris Olave is the exception. The Ohio State product has become one of the best rookie receivers in the NFL, and he’s been targeted plenty this season.

Olave has cashed over 4.5 receptions in seven of 11 games this season, including five of the past six. Per Rotoballer’s Jon Anderson, Olave has led the team in Target Marketshare in five of the past six games.

Olave has become the clear No. 1 target in this offense.

That should be fine against the Buccaneers. Tampa’s overall pass defense is excellent but just league-average against the top weapons. The Buccaneers are 15th in Pass Defense DVOA against No. 1 wide receivers and 20th against No. 2 wide receivers.

That storyline was true in Week 2, as Olave managed five receptions for 80 yards. However, he should’ve had more, considering he was targeted a whopping 13 times.

Despite how impressive Tampa’s defense is, there will be plenty of targets to go around. It’s extremely likely many will go to Olave, and he should capitalize on Monday Night Football.