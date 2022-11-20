Jets vs. Patriots predictions: 2 player props we’re betting for New England’s divisional battle

Both the Jets and Patriots are coming off their bye week. So, how does the extra rest affect our Jets vs. Patriots predictions?

Both squads should be healthy, rested and fired up to return to the field. And I’m looking to take advantage of that narrative by targeting the player props market.

Specifically, I’m looking at two receiving props, one over and one under.

Read on for my two favorite player props for Jets vs. Patriots, with lines courtesy of BetMGM and current at the time of writing.

Jets vs. Patriots Best Prop Bet No. 1

Hunter Henry under 24.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Jets pulled off the draft’s biggest steal in snagging Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati. He was the best cornerback in college football and now is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.

Gardner shuts off an entire half of the field, similar to what Darrelle Revis used to do, and allows head coach Robert Saleh infinite defensive flexibility. The Jets can stack the box or double-team other receivers because Gardner has the No. 1 option.

The Jets were dead last in Football Outsiders’ Pass Defense DVOA metric last season. They currently rank sixth with the addition of Gardner.

Therefore, I’m looking to fade New England pass catchers. But which ones?

The Action Network’s Player Props Tool projects receiving yards for every NFL game, showing the most value in fading Henry. The tool projects Henry for 20.5 receiving yards on Sunday, providing us with a 4% edge over the line currently posted at BetMGM.

Henry was shut down against the Jets in the last game. He was targeted once, picking up 22 yards on the reception but still falling short of this number.

That tracks, as the Jets are one of the better teams at defending tight ends. New York is eighth in Pass Defense DVOA against tight ends this season.

However, it also looks like the Patriots don’t care to use Henry in their game plan. The Patriots generally like to run the football, but they should be even more run-heavy to avoid the Jets’ pass defense.

The Patriots ran the ball 35 times to 34 passes in their Week 8 matchup with the Jets.

In run sets, the Patriots often opt to go with Jonnu Smith rather than Henry, as Smith is bigger and a slightly better run blocker. As a result, Henry played just 67% of possible offensive snaps in their last matchup with the Jets.

Therefore, I expect a low-usage, low-volume game from Henry in a tough matchup. Combine that with The Action Network’s projections, and under 24.5 passing yards is an easy play.

Jets vs. Patriots Best Prop Bet No. 2

Tyler Conklin over 25.5 receiving yards (-120)

Like the Jets, the Patriots have a very strong pass defense. New England’s pass defense is better than New York’s, ranking second in Pass Defense DVOA this season.

However, the Jets and Patriots approach pass defense in different ways.

While the Jets are excellent in coverage, the Patriots are superb at rushing the passer. Behind Matt Judon, the Patriots hound opposing quarterbacks, leaving them little time to make decisions and throw.

The Patriots rank first in the NFL in pressure rate, while Judon leads the league in sacks.

New England relentlessly pressured Zach Wilson in the Week 8 matchup, resulting in three interceptions.

However, opposing quarterbacks usually have a hot read they can hit, and the Patriots usually allow them that option. While New England is fourth in Pass Defense DVOA against No. 1 wide receivers, they’re 23rd in that metric against No. 2 options.

Conklin is the clear second option for Wilson, ranking second on the Jets in targets and receptions behind Garett Wilson. Conklin is Wilson’s safety receiver, as many young quarterbacks have.

And Wilson utilized that safety option against New England two weeks ago. Conklin was targeted a season-high 10 times, catching six of those balls for a whopping 79 yards.

I expect a similar result on Sunday, as does The Action Network’s Player Props Tool, which projects Conklin for 30 receiving yards, providing a 4% edge over the line currently provided at BetMGM.