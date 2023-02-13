NFL draft predictions: best value for No. 1 pick, top QB and WR, implications for Patriots

Now that the NFL season has officially completed, we can look ahead to more NFL betting content and start making NFL draft predictions.

Most books have released betting markets for the No. 1 overall pick, and FanDuel Sportsbook has released markets for the first quarterback and wide receiver taken.

Let’s make some early value picks on the NFL draft while also seeing what implications that might have for our hometown New England Patriots.

NFL draft predictions

Best bet for No. 1 overall pick

Alabama’s Bryce Young is the consensus favorite to go first overall, at -120 or better across the market.

In a vacuum, Young is the correct pick to go No. 1 overall. He’s been the best quarterback draft prospect of the last few seasons, is a potential franchise player, and is atop most analysts’ big boards.

But things are more complex this year. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick, and it’s uncertain if they’re ready to move on from Justin Fields.

So, the rumors have started swirling. Most mock drafts call for the Bears to trade down and take one of the top defensive line prospects, most notably Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Several quarterback-needy teams are in the mix, including the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

If the Bears ultimately trade the pick, it seems wise that Young is still the best bet for the first overall pick.

But I’m not so sure laying -120 juice is worth the risk. Specifically because so many analysts are interested in the other two top quarterbacks.

CBS Sports analysts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso both have Indianapolis trading up to pick first in their latest mock drafts. But Wilson has the Colts taking Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, while Trapasso has them taking Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Other, more established draft experts are still eyeing Young. For example, Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner and Trevor Sikkema have the Lions trading up for Young in their recent mock draft, while The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has the Panthers taking Young first in his.

Still, there are questions about Young as the top overall prospect, especially with his diminutive size.

There are probably two paths to value in the first overall pick market.

First, you take a chance on one of the other quarterbacks at plus money and hope that some NFL team values Levis or Stroud more for a big cash out. Currently, Stroud is listed at +350 at BetMGM Sportsbook, while Levis is +850 at FanDuel.

Second, you target a defensive player for the first overall pick and hope the Bears don’t receive a trade package they deem worthy. In that case, Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter are likely your best bets, both listed at +600 at Caesars Sportsbook.

I’m staying away from this market.

Top picks for QB, WR

FanDuel released markets for which quarterback and wide receiver will go first.

The wide receiver market is intriguing.

TCU’s Quinten Johnston is the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, listed at +160. However, most mock drafts I’ve looked at have USC’s Jordan Addison going ahead of Johnston, yet Addison is listed at +250.

By most metrics, Addison is a better receiver than Johnston. Most notably, Addison’s 82.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) receiving grade was 11th among Power Five receivers this year, while Johnston’s 77.0 number was 36th.

In fact, Addison’s PFF grade was the best most receivers listed on FanDuel’s market, including Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+270), Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt (+430), Boston College’s Zay Flowers (+2300) and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte (+3400).

The only receiver listed with a better PFF grade is North Carolina’s Josh Downs (+3400). However, Downs isn’t projected as a first-round pick by any mock drafter.

Therefore, betting on Addison as the first wide receiver picked is solid value at +250. I would say he’s the highest-rated prospect with better collegiate numbers, yet the market isn’t valuing him that way.

Potential picks for Patriots

Interestingly, the Patriots could be involved in the first wide receiver taken.

We know Bill Belichick and Mac Jones need another wide receiver. I’ve noticed three different mock drafts where the Patriots select Johnston with pick No. 14.

There’s still a good chance that Addison goes before 14. However, I’d bet the Texans would take him with pick No. 12. Therefore, we could still cash our Addison bet while grabbing the highest-valued wide receiver product by FanDuel Sportsbook.

That’d be a good day at the office.

I would love it if Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski fell to the Patriots, especially with New England’s need to shore up offensive tackle.

Unfortunately, Skoronski is one of 20 players with listed odds to go No. 1 overall (100/1 at most books), and it looks like he’ll be a top-10 pick.