NFL Week 2 early predictions: Look out for the Jaguars

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is (nearly) in the books, which means we can begin looking ahead to Week 2.

The slate will kick off on Thursday with an exquisite divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers before a 12-game Sunday schedule — including the New England Patriots at the Pittsburgh Steelers — and two-game doubleheader on Monday night.

But, which spread bets should bettors make early in the week before the lines start to move? Without further delay, here are my two top bets for Week 2. All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet #1 – New York Jets (+6.5) at Cleveland Browns

The Ravens handed the Jets a beatdown Sunday in New York while the Browns captured a road win against the Panthers. But, this is way too many points to lay with a team I rate in the bottom-half of the league.

Before we dive into any kind of analysis, it’s worth noting the Jets fit a historically profitable system given a low total in this game (40.5). Since 2018, underdogs in games with an over/under below 42 are 87-54-3 ATS. Just in the first eight weeks of the regular season, those underdogs are 40-17 ATS. (Credit to my colleagues Avery Yang & Evan Abrams of The Action Network for that find.)

Additionally, although the Week 1 scorelines were radically different, these two teams weren’t all that dissimilar. In Carolina, the Browns generated only 4.8 yards per play. At home against the Ravens, the Jets also generated 4.8 yards per play and had only a -0.4 yards/play differential despite losing by 15 points.

Further, this is a Jets team that created nearly five yards per carry against a stout Baltimore running defense. And for all their troubles last season, the Jets ranked as a top-half team in terms of rushing DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Seeing as Cleveland ranked 23rd in the corresponding defensive category last season, I believe we’ll see the visitors slow the game down and keep this within a touchdown.

Best Bet #2 – Jacksonville Jaguars (+4) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Neither of these teams won in the opening week — Jacksonville lost in the nation’s capital; Indianapolis tied in Houston — but I’m riding with the Jaguars as home underdogs.

Like the above pick, the Jaguars also fit a historically profitable betting system. Since 2005, home divisional underdogs playing in the first four weeks of the season are 76-48-3 ATS for a 19.2 percent return on investment. Expand the sample to identify these teams in the first six weeks of the season and those teams are still 99-67-4 ATS for a 15.9 percent return on investment.

Beyond that trend, I left Week 1 somewhat impressed with the Jaguars. Although they played what I consider an average-at-best team, head coach Doug Pederson’s side generated 6.2 yards per play, which is good for 0.5 yard/play more than the Colts created against the Texans.

Plus, for as bad as the Jaguars were last season, they played very well against the Colts. Let’s not forget Jacksonville handed Indianapolis a Week 18 defeat as they were chasing a playoff spot and lost by only six points in their Week 10 visit.

Based on those facts, I’ll back the Jaguars at +3.5 or better.