49ers-Broncos odds, predictions: back this total on Sunday Night Football

To conclude Sunday’s 14-game NFL slate, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Denver to face the Broncos for Sunday Night Football.

Both teams arrive at this meeting fresh off a win. The 49ers, who lost starting quarterback Trey Lance in Week 2, captured a 27-7 home victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Broncos looked less-than-impressive in a 16-9 home victory against the Houston Texans.

As it stands, the 49ers are consensus one-and-a-half-point favorites in this matchup while bettors have moved the total down from 45.5 to 44 at most shops.

49ers-Broncos best bet

Denver Broncos team total under 21.5 (-115)

So far this season, I’ve been wildly unimpressed with the Broncos and think it’s time to sell high on the hosts.

Although their defense has looked solid against the Seahawks and Texans — Denver sits fifth in total defensive DVOA — their offense has simultaneously left a lot to be desired. Just in those two games, the Broncos rank 14th across the NFL in total offensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Now, head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s squad has to face a potent 49ers defense that has looked outstanding so far. In its two games, San Francisco’s defense ranks fourth in total defensive DVOA and seventh overall in pass defense DVOA, again per footballoutsiders.com.

If San Francisco can force the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands, how will Denver manage to score enough points to clear this benchmark? Entering this matchup, the Broncos are 17th in rushing offense DVOA and are going up against a 49ers rushing defense that has surrendered the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the league.

Outside of those elements, there’s one other MAJOR factor worth noting in this handicap. Currently, Denver is tied for last in terms of touchdown rate from the red zone and have scored both of their touchdowns from outside that zone. Plus, it’s not as if Denver is failing to reach the red zone — they’re 0-for-4 in converting red zone trips into touchdowns.

If the Broncos continue to settle for field goals rather than touchdowns after nearing the goal line, there’s no chance of them clearing this team total. Further, although there’s been some roster turnover, Denver is 8-11 to the under on this team total across its past 19 games.

Against a great 49ers defense that doesn’t surrender a lot of big plays, Denver’s team total under can be confidently backed. I would play it up to -125.