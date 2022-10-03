NFL odds, betting predictions: two prop bets for Monday Night Football

To bring the Week 4 NFL slate to its conclusion, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the Bay Area.

Currently, the 49ers are two-point favorites against their divisional rivals with the total for the game set at 42.5 points. But, in addition to the side and total, bettors have a plethora of prop options available to them on the board.

So, we’re here to share our two favorite props for tonight’s showcase. Odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best prop bet No. 1

Matthew Stafford over 0.5 Interceptions (-123)

Stafford avoided throwing one away last week against the Arizona Cardinals, but I rate him a good bet to throw an INT tonight.

In his two previous games against the Bills and Falcons, Stafford combined for five interceptions, throwing multiple in both games. Now, he’s facing a San Francisco defense that ranks third in total defensive DVOA and fifth in pass defense DVOA.

The Rams are also dealing with injuries on the offensive line, which leads me to believe the 49ers pass rush could be in Stafford’s vicinity for a majority of the game. Should that prove true, the Georgia product could be faced with tighter coverage and the need for quick decisions.

Plus, in two games last season against the 49ers, Stafford, despite throwing four touchdowns, also threw five interceptions. He also struggled to limit turnovers away from home last season, cashing this prop in seven of nine road games. The only two in which he avoided an INT were at Houston and Arizona.

Add in the fact the 49ers defense has produced at least one turnover in six of their past nine home games and I’ll back this prop up to -130.

Best prop bet No. 2

Deebo Samuel over 30.5 rushing yards (-113)

Samuel accumulated only six rushing yards in Week 3 against the Broncos, but previous results leave me encouraged.

Across the first two weeks of the season, he mustered 105 yards on 12 carries and cleared this benchmark in both games. Granted, 51 of his 53 yards against the Seahawks came on a single carry, but I believe he’s a reliable bet this week against the Rams.

Entering this matchup, the Rams rank third-worst in rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com, and are facing a potent 49ers rushing attack. San Francisco ranks 15th overall in rushing yards per attempt and seventh in rushing yards per game.

The Rams also struggled to defend against Samuel’s rushing attempts last season, allowing 6.42 yards per carry to the South Carolina product. Samuel also cleared this total in both games, averaging 40.5 yards/game against the Rams.

With backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still finding his feet, expect the 49ers to turn to the ground game more this game, giving Samuel more opportunities. I’ll back him up to 31.5 yards in this contest.