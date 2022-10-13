NFL odds, betting predictions: our best bet for Bears-Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway tonight, and Thursday Night Football is an ugly one.

The 2-3 Chicago Bears welcome the 1-4 Washington Commanders to Soldier Field with both sides reeling. The Bears have dropped two straight games to fall below .500 for the first time this season while Washington has lost four in a row after winning in Week 1.

As it stands, the Bears are a consensus one-point home underdog tonight while the total is set at a measly 38 points.

Bears vs. Commanders best bet

Total under 38 points (-110)

Although it may be the obvious play, sometimes the obvious pick is the right one.

It can’t be overstated just how bad these two offenses have played through the first five weeks of the season. Currently, the Bears are 29th in offensive DVOA — 30th in pass offense DVOA, 20th in rush offense DVOA — and are scoring only 17.2 points per game.

As for Washington, they rank 30th overall in offensive DVOA — 28th in pass offense, 31st in rush offense — and are scoring only 18 points per game. However, just in the past three weeks, Washington has scored only 35 total points.

At the same time, both teams possess relatively competent defenses that help mitigate their offensive issues. The Bears are 18th in total defensive DVOA while the Commanders are a spot behind in 19th. Perhaps most impressively is that Washington excels against the run as they rank sixth in rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Additionally, although the Commanders are allowing almost 26 points per game this season, I believe this represents a good buy-low spot on the visitors. Currently, Washington’s five opponents have an average ranking of 13.8 in the offensive DVOA rankings with all five teams ranking ahead of this Bears offense.

The Bears, meanwhile, have shown themselves to be a poor offense while playing against poor defenses. Throw out the opening game against the 49ers and bettors will find the Bears have scored 16.75 points per game against sides that currently average a defensive DVOA ranking of 25.

With how poorly Justin Fields is playing right now, expect the Commanders to crowd the box and dare Fields to win Chicago the game. Fields is dead-last among all quarterbacks in both total DVOA and effective yards per game.

With the Bears rushing attack essentially nullified by a strong Washington run defense, I have little faith Fields can produce a quality performance that sees the Bears score a lot of points.

Finally, it’s worth noting professional bettors are all over this under. As of this writing, that side has received 84 percent of all bets against 64 percent of total tickets.

So long as this stays at 38, I’ll take a shot on another boring Thursday Night game.