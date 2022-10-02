NFL odds, betting predictions: our best bet for Bucs-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Sunday NFL action will close out with a doozy as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Raymond James Stadium.

Both teams arrive at this contest 2-1 following their respective defeats in Week 3. The Bucs lost outright as home favorites against the visiting Green Bay Packers while the Chiefs traveled to Indianapolis and lost as five-and-a-half-point favorites.

So far, this line has moved quite a bit. The Bucs opened as two-and-a-half point home favorites and briefly moved to Chiefs -1 before settling on Bucs -1 at this writing. As for the total, it currently sits at 45.5 points, down from 49 at opening.

Tampa Bay Bucs-Kansas City Chiefs best bet

Total under 45.5 points (-110)

Until such a time comes when the script flips the opposite direction, I’m going to continue to back primetime unders.

So far this season, games in standalone spots — Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football — are 9-1 to the under, with the result of Giants-Cowboys on Monday dependent on the number where bettors placed their wagers. Just through three Sunday night contests, the under is a perfect 3-0 with only 26.67 average points across all three matchups.

Beyond that trend, though, there are reasons to back a low-scoring contest in Tampa Bay. Entering this matchup, Tampa Bay ranks first overall in terms of total defensive DVOA and sits first in pass defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

In my opinion, that means the Chiefs won’t dominate offensively like in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Just across the last two weeks, Kansas City mustered only 44 points against the Chargers and Colts, who sit 15th and 13th, respectively, in total defensive DVOA.

If the Chiefs are lagging offensively against middling defenses, I can only imagine how they’ll fare against the best defense in the league.

On the flip-side, this Chiefs defense is also no joke and should limit opportunities for the hosts. Currently, the Chiefs are ninth in defensive DVOA and are sixth in rush defense DVOA. Meanwhile, the Bucs have proved incredibly disappointing offensively — they’re 27th in offensive DVOA.

Plus, the Bucs’s best aspect of their offensive production, 18th in pass offense, will likely be stymied by a Chiefs defense that is 14th in the corresponding defensive metric.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the Bucs are 3-0 to the under so far this season and that respected money has come in on the under. As of this writing, 85 percent of the money is on the under against only 44 percent of all bets.

Back this total — under — at 45 points or better.