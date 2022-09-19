NFL odds, predictions: how we’re betting Bills-Titans on MNF

For the first of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Tennessee Titans travel to upstate New York looking for a big upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo, on the heels of a massive Week 1 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, currently sits as 10-point home favorites against a Tennessee side that lost at home to the New York Giants. The total is set at 47.5 points.

There’s plenty of recent history between these two teams. The Titans have won two straight matchups with the Bills — both of which came at home — with both of those games surpassing tonight’s total.

Bills-Titans best bet: Titans +10

The Bills looked like absolute world-beaters in their opening game against the Rams while Tennessee looked anything but against the Giants. So, would one presume Buffalo will coast to another double-digit win tonight?

Not so fast.

For all of its flaws, Tennessee presents some definitive matchup problems for the Bills. Let’s remember this is a Bills defense designed to limit opposing teams’ passing games and is comparably poor against the run. Last season, Buffalo ranked first in the league in passing defensive DVOA against 11th overall in run defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Although the Bills led the league in rushing defense DVOA in all of Week 1, bettors must consider the context. Los Angeles is a team built on the right arm of Matthew Stafford and prefers to use its running-backs in more pass-catching roles. Don’t forget, the Rams ranked 12th overall league-wide in rushing offense DVOA last season against seventh in passing offense DVOA, again per footballoutsiders.com.

Now, the Bills have to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has absolutely torched this Buffalo defense in recent meetings. In the past two head-to-head matchups, Henry has racked up 200 total yards and five combined touchdowns.

If Henry continues to dominate the Bills defense, that would burn the game clock quicker and allow a potent Bills offense fewer opportunities to run up the score against Tennessee and cover this massive number.

Beyond those statistical data points, though, there are a few more elements supporting my bet tonight.

First is that, historically, sizable favorites on Monday Night Football struggle to cover. Since 2004, MNF favorites that opened between seven- and 10-point favorites are 30-37-3 ATS. Additionally, if you just look at MNF favorites that opened between eight-and-a-half and 10-point favorites playing in a non-divisional game, those teams are 3-11-1 ATS in the past 15 matchups.

Add in that public bettors seem convinced the Bills will cover tonight — Buffalo has seen 59 percent of tickets and 68 percent of money — and I’ll happily fade the public and take the points with Tennessee.