NFL odds, betting predictions: Chiefs game among our early picks for Week 5

NFL Week 4 is officially in the books and Week 5 is a mere two days away.

And if the theme of last week was tight-knit matchups with close point spreads, this week is the opposite. Seven games feature spreads of at least six points, including a one double-digit spread (Bills -13.5 vs. the Steelers).

So how should bettors best navigate these options early in the week? Let’s get right to my two best early bets for Week 5 of the regular season.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

Atlanta Falcons (+8.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will I be surprised if the Bucs lose their third straight home game? Very much so.

But, I won’t be surprised if this game is closer than the oddsmakers believe, especially in a divisional matchup. Plus, it’s not as if this Falcons team is devoid of all talent; they’re currently ninth in total offensive DVOA and second in rush offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

It certainly gives me pause they’re going up against a Bucs defense that is fourth in total defense DVOA, but there’s more than meets the eye with that. Tampa Bay sits 17th in rush defense DVOA, meaning there’s a chance Atlanta’s ground game could trouble Sunday’s hosts.

As for the Atlanta defense, I was somewhat surprised to find it wasn’t lower in the underlying metrics. Head coach Arthur Smith’s side is 22nd in total defensive DVOA and 17th against the pass. Below-average, yes, but certainly not cellar-dwellers.

Against a Bucs offense that is completely one-dimensional — 29th in rush offense DVOA — I expect a scheme from Smith that keeps the Falcons within a touchdown. Bet to +7.5 on the visitors.

Best bet No. 2

Two-team, 6-point teaser: Jaguars -1 vs. Texans/Chiefs -1 vs. Raiders

The Jags came back down to Earth in a rain-soaked turnover-fest in Philadelphia, but now find themselves in a nice get-right spot.

By use of the transitive property, we know the Jags are better than the Chargers, who just fleeced the Texans on the road. Now, you’re telling me the Texans are going to pull off a road upset against the Jaguars? Not so fast.

Jacksonville is 12th and sixth in offensive and defensive DVOA, respectively, while the Texans are 30th and 27th, respectively, in the same categories. I don’t see how Houston racks up enough points to win the game, so I’ll use the Jags as a teaser leg so long as they stay below -7.5.

Then there’s the Chiefs on Monday night against the Raiders. With the Raiders coming off their first win of the season, this is now a perfect sell-high spot. Dating back to 2019, the Chiefs have lost only five home games of a possible 23.

Although one of those losses came against Las Vegas, I expect this Chiefs offense will have their way against a sub-par Raiders defense. Plus, across their past 54 home games as a favorite of at least seven points, the Chiefs are 44-10 straight up.