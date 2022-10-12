Early-line odds, betting predictions: two intriguing spread bets for Week 6

Bettors are only one day removed from the start of the Week 6 NFL slate, which features a number of quality matchups.

None are bigger than the AFC clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Elsewhere, the surprise New York Giants face the Baltimore Ravens following an upset win in London with Eagles-Cowboys capping off the week on Sunday Night Football.

But, at this point in the week, I’ve identified two other games that are most intriguing from a spread perspective. Which two? Let’s dive into the selections.

NFL Week 6 spread bet No. 1

Cleveland Browns (-3, -105) vs. New England Patriots

These teams could not have looked more different last week with the Browns virtually giving the game away against the Chargers as the Patriots boat-raced the Lions.

But, I rate this is a incredible sell-high spot on the Patriots coming off a blowout win.

The unquestionable strength of the Browns offense is the run. Featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns’ ground game ranks first overall in rush offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. It’s also worth mentioning the Browns rank fourth overall in total offensive DVOA through the first five weeks.

On the flip side, this Patriots defense has struggled to maintain consistency in the early going against rush-dominant sides. Although the unit ranks ninth overall in total defensive DVOA, this is a Patriots defense that sits 28th in rush defense DVOA.

Plus, the Browns have shown an ability to rack up points at home. In games against the Steelers and Chargers, which rank 16th and 13th, respectively, in defensive DVOA, Cleveland averaged 28.5 points per contest.

So long as this spread stays under three-and-a-half-points, I’ll back the hosts as a short home favorite.

NFL Week 6 spread bet No. 2

New York Jets (+7.5, -110) at Green Bay Packers

I believe the Packers have done absolutely nothing this season to warrant a seven-and-a-half-point spread against a good, not great, Jets team.

The Packers are the ninth-best team in total DVOA while the Jets aren’t far off in 17th. Additionally, defense appears to be optional for Green Bay as it sits 23rd overall in defensive DVOA, including 30th overall in rush defense DVOA.

That should give a slight advantage to the Jets, who are 14th in rush offense DVOA. If the Jets are able to run the ball effectively, that will keep a powerful Green Bay offense off the field and limit the hosts’ chances to run up the score.

Plus, the Packers are facing a unique scheduling spot in that they’re coming off a London game without a bye week in between. Now, you’re asking them to win by at least two scores to cover? Color me speculative.

Further, this sets up as a bad spot for the Packers based on historical precedent. Per my colleague Evan Abrams, teams that lose as a touchdown or more favorite that are listed as a touchdown or more favorite the next week are 32-34-1 ATS over the past 20 years.

For those reasons, take the Jets at +7 or better against the Packers.