Patriots vs. Lions odds, betting predictions: two plays as injured Pats seek a victory

Seeking to put an end to a two-game losing streak, the Patriots welcome the Detroit Lions to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Sans Mac Jones, the Patriots lost last week to the Green Bay Packers in a game that saw back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer depart with an injury. That means third-stringer Bailey Zappe will be the signal-caller this week against the Lions, who lost last week at home against the Seahawks.

As it stands, the Patriots can be found at -3 or -3.5, depending on where bettors shop. In terms of the total, the consensus number is 45.5 points.

Best bet No. 1

New England Patriots (-3, -120), Caesars Sportsbook

Backing a third-string quarterback against this Lions side gives me slight pause, but I’m of the belief Zappe won’t be a huge concern.

Through four games this season, the Patriots lead the league in rush offense DVOA and have seen the duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson excel against opposing defenses. Plus, it’s not as if these defenses are total pushovers; the current average rush defense ranking of the Patriots’ four opponents is 17.25.

Now, they get to face a Lions defense that ranks dead-last both in total defensive DVOA and rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

If the Patriots can run the ball effectively, that will take a lot of pressure off Zappe to produce an outstanding performance and single-handedly win the Patriots this game.

Finally, it’s worth noting that in six games last season against teams ranking in the bottom-half of the defensive DVOA rankings, the Patriots finished a perfect 6-0 straight up while averaging almost 50 points per game.

Add in this game is virtually a must win spot and I’ll back the hosts so long as -3 remains available.

Best bet No. 2

Damien Harris to Score 2+ Touchdowns (+500)

There’s a gamescript out there where the Patriots absolutely fleece the Lions and rack up a number of touchdowns.

So, I’m going right back to Harris in the touchdown department having successfully cashed his anytime TD prop against the Packers. With that result, Harris has found the end zone in eight of his past nine games and 14 of his past 19 games overall.

Plus, in his past nine games against bottom-half rushing DVOA defenses, Harris has scored at least one touchdown in seven of those games.

With the Patriots playing thin at quarterback, I’m expecting a run-heavy offensive game plan from the hosts, which should give Harris increased opportunities to score. Based on the aforementioned stats, I’m confident that Harris finds the end zone at least once but I’m not interested in his anytime TD price of -101.

If available at +105, I would be in on that market. But, because I believe the price on this market is out of whack, I’ll take a shot on Harris finding the end zone on at least two occasions.

Play at anything better than +475.