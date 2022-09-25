Patriots-Ravens odds, predictions: time to get creative with this wager on Pats

The Patriots will partake in their home opener for the 2022 season on Sunday as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium.

New England picked up their first win of the season last Sunday in a close, 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Ravens played their second straight game against AFC East opposition last week, losing 42-38 at home to the Miami Dolphins.

This will mark the first meeting between these sides since November 2020, a 23-17 Patriots win. All told, New England owns an 11-4 head-to-head edge over Baltimore.

New England Patriots-Baltimore Ravens best bet

Patriots (+8.5) as one-half of two-leg, six-point teaser

Personally, I find this game somewhat difficult to read, but I do like the Patriots to keep it within a one-score game at home.

As two-and-a-half-point underdogs, using the Patriots as a teaser leg takes their spread through the key numbers of three and seven. Plus, given how poor the Ravens defense has looked against the Jets and Dolphins — Baltimore sits 21st in total defensive DVOA — I don’t expect the visitors are capable of producing a blowout.

The Patriots have also proved somewhat reliable of late as a home teaser option. Last season, head coach Bill Belichick’s side has either won or stayed within this spread in seven of nine home games, with the only two occasions in which it failed to do so coming against the Bills and Saints.

Expand the sample to include the 2020 season, too, and bettors will find the Patriots have won or covered an eight-and-a-half-point teaser in 13 of their past 17 home home games.

The Ravens have produced double-digit road wins in only two of their past nine road games and are 4-5 straight up away from home dating back to last season.

Even setting those trends aside, the Patriots offense arrives with a key matchup advantage over the Ravens. Entering this game, New England ranks seventh in rushing offense DVOA while Baltimore is a distant 14th in the corresponding defensive metric, per footballoutsiders.com.

If the Patriots can control the ground game and burn clock effectively, that will keep a powerful Ravens offense off the field and limit their opportunities to run up the score. So long as this spread stays at +2 or better, I’ll happily get behind New England at home.

As far as which other teaser, I like the Panthers (+9) vs. the Saints, the Eagles (-0.5) at the Commanders and the Bengals (PK) at the Jets.