NFL odds, betting predictions: two props we’re backing for Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome their divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Currently, the Chiefs are consensus seven-and-a-half-point favorites against the Raiders, who finally picked up their first win of the season last week against the Broncos. As for the Chiefs, they arrive at this matchup 3-1 following a win last Sunday in Tampa Bay.

As a standalone game, bettors have ample opportunity to find wagers for tonight’s game. Here, we’ll outline our two favorite prop bets for the game exclusive of the side or total.

With that said, let’s dive in. All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Chiefs-Raiders best prop bet No. 1

Davante Adams over 77.5 receiving yards (-139)

Adams has cleared this yardage benchmark in two of his four games this season. Coincidentally, both have come against divisional opponents.

If you trust this line and expect the Chiefs to dominate, that would correlate with a negative game script for the visiting Raiders. Thus, that means fewer running opportunities for Josh Jacobs and more passing opportunities for Derek Carr.

If there’s one weakness on this Chiefs team, it’s their ability to defend against the pass. Currently, Kansas City is 21st in pass defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Additionally, according to my colleague Chris Raybon, the Chiefs are 29th in defensive DVOA against No. 1 wide receivers.

Just last week against Mike Evans, the Chiefs defense allowed eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, in two games last season against the Raiders, the Chiefs allowed an average of 5.85 yards per pass attempt and allowed at least one receiver to clear this total.

Given Adams has been targeted quite a bit this season — 47 in total over four games — I expect he’ll accumulate enough yards to clear this total. Bet at 78.5 or better.

Chiefs-Raiders best prop bet No. 2

Derek Carr anytime interception (-111)

I’m frankly shocked this market is an underdog, so I’m thrilled to get involved.

Perhaps it’s just a situational theory, but road quarterbacks in primetime have struggled immensely to avoid an interception. Through 15 primetime games this season, visiting quarterbacks have thrown at least one interception in 12 of those games, a 75 percent clip and 22.4 percent edge over the implied probability for this market.

Beyond that, Carr has struggled individually to limit his turnovers away from home. Across his past 10 road games, Carr has thrown at least one interception in all but three games and multiple interceptions in three of those 10 games.

Even though the Chiefs have struggled this season to defend the pass, I expect there will be enough volume from Carr that he’ll be forced into at least one miscue.

Further, this is a Chiefs defense that, across their past 10 home games, have forced 20 turnovers and at least one in all but two games.

As a result, I’ll take the over on Carr’s interception prop at -120 or better.