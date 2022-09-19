NFL odds, betting predictions: Two props we’re betting for Monday Night Football

A Monday Night Football doubleheader brings bettors one final opportunity to lock in their bets.

Although the spreads and totals will catch a majority of the attention for tonight’s slate — featuring Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings — we’re here to break down our favorite prop plays across both games.

All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

Miles Sanders Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115) vs. Vikings

Sanders cleared this prop benchmark with ease in Week 1 against the Lions and I expect he’ll do so once again tonight against the Vikings.

If there’s one element of the Vikings that remains largely unknown, it’s how their defense will hold up against the run. Last week against Green Bay, the Vikings forced their divisional rivals into a pass-heavy game script as a result of their large lead; Green Bay ran the ball only 18 times over the course of the game.

But, this is a Vikings defense that ranked 25th in total rushing defense DVOA last season, per footballoutsiders.com, and is going up against a stellar Eagles offensive line. On the flip side, this is an Eagles offense that ranked third leaguewide last season in total rushing offense DVOA.

As for Sanders, he has done well to clear this total recently. Dating back to last season, the Penn State product has surpassed this total in five of his past six games. Just across his past seven games in which Sanders has attempted at least 10 rushes, he’s 5-2 to the over for this prop.

Add in that Sanders averaged just north of six yards per game more at home last season versus away from home and I’ll back him on his rushing yards prop at 58.5 or better.

Best bet No. 2

Ryan Tannehill Over 0.5 Interceptions (-135) vs. Bills

Tannehill avoided throwing interceptions in Week 1 against the Giants, but I expect a different outcome tonight in Buffalo.

If you’re someone who is buying into the Bills winning tonight’s matchup — regardless of whether they cover the spread — that likely means they will be playing from ahead for most of the game. Should that be the case, Tennessee will likely be forced into throwing the ball more often than they like.

That will play right into the hands of a Buffalo passing defense that ranked first in passing defense DVOA last season and forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford into three interceptions in Week 1.

Plus, Tannehill struggled to limit his turnovers last season away from home. In eight road games last season, Tannehill threw an interception four times. The four games in which he avoided such a feat? The Texans, Jaguars, Jets and Seahawks.

Tannehill also registered an interception last year against the Bills, who forced at least one turnover in all but four games last season and sat third leaguewide in total interceptions (19).

Although it’s a high price to lay, I would play the over on Tannehill interceptions up to -145.