NFL odds, betting predictions: Finding a fit in Super Bowl futures market after Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL regular season has officially concluded and bettors are now able to take stock of the revised futures markets.

Today, we’ll examine the changes in the Super Bowl futures market and if there’s value to be had on specific teams. Amongst the biggest upward movers after the opening week were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, which both opened at +4000 but now sit at +1500 (Philadelphia) and +2200 (Minnesota) following their opening victories.

In the other direction, the Cincinnati Bengals saw their odds drop from +1200 at opening to +2400 at Caesars Sportsbook. Another team that saw a drop in the odds was the San Francisco 49ers, which went from +1600 down to +2500 after their loss in Chicago.

Setting that aside, which current futures present the best overall price?

Here are the Super Bowl futures bets that interest me the most on the heels of Week 1.

Super Bowl Bet #1 – Los Angeles Chargers (+1300)

Rather than focusing on the sizable movers, I’m opting for a team with slight upward movement that confirmed my belief in the opening week.

Although the Chargers did what they were expected to do by winning a home divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders, I still believe there were a lot of positives to take away from that game.

For example, the Chargers defense looked poised even without top cornerback J.C. Jackson. Against a good Raiders offense, Los Angeles forced three turnovers — two more than it did in two games against Las Vegas last season — while allowing the 12th-fewest yards in the league.

Additionally, Los Angeles’ defense limited the Raiders offense to -2.73 expected points, per pro-football-reference.com, which qualified as the eighth-lowest mark in the league.

Offensively, the Chargers’ passing game ranked fourth overall in the league in terms of net yards gained per pass attempt behind only the Chiefs, Bills and Vikings.

Maybe it’s just the fact the Raiders defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the Chargers still managed to improve on last season’s net yards/pass attempt by 1.4 yards, albeit in a one-game sample.

Team Current Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Los Angeles Chargers +1300 Los Angeles Rams +1400 Green Bay Packers +1500 Philadelphia Eagles +1500 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Denver Broncos +2200 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Odds Courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

Super Bowl Bet #2 – Minnesota Vikings (+2200)

Time to take advantage of one of the odds movers.

Truth be told, outside of the Bucs, there wasn’t really an NFC side that “wowed” me in Week 1, but the Vikings definitely impressed me. It looks as though new head coach Kevin O’Connell has wide receiver Justin Jefferson operating in a Cooper Kupp-esque role, which would present a huge problem for opposing defenses.

Plus, as referenced earlier, the Vikings ranked third overall in net yards/passing attempt in the league against a Packers defense that ranked fifth overall in that corresponding defensive metric last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings limited the Packers offense to -1.89 expected points by the offense. Although Green Bay was likely to suffer some growing pains in the absence of Davante Adams, the fact remains it cleared 20 expected points in both meetings with Minnesota last season.

If Kirk Cousins can continue to operate as a game manager and spread the ball to a group of skill position players I consider to be a top-10 group league-wide, I absolutely believe Minnesota is capable of a deep playoff run.

As a result, I’m happy to get involved with the Vikings at +2000 or better and try to catch a price before it continues to trend upward.