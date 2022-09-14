NFL odds, betting predictions: two totals we’re backing in Week 2

The second week of the NFL regular season officially gets underway Thursday, giving bettors another chance to boost the bankroll.

Having already shared my favorite spread bets earlier in the week, we now focus our attention on the 16 totals for the week. Although most new bettors tend to look for overs, I’m seeing value in two unders.

Which two? Let’s dive right into my best total bets for the week. Numbers and prices come courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet #1 – New York Giants/Carolina Panthers Under 43.5 Points (-110)

The Panthers played a high-scoring game last week against the Browns, but I’m expecting fewer points in Week 2.

Just from a simplistic point of view, I expect both these teams to rely on the ground game. If there’s one key takeaway from the Giants’s Week 1 game against the Titans, it’s that head coach Brian Daboll is going to rely on running back Saquon Barkley to carry the offense.

On the flip side, I expect a shift in Carolina’s game plan to rely more on Christian McCaffrey. That way, Carolina can attempt to expose a Giants defense that struggled to contain Derrick Henry last week.

Assuming that’s the case, bettors can expect fewer clock stoppages and, as a result, fewer drives to score points.

Beyond that, there are a few more reasons to like the under in East Rutherford. Just last week, Carolina ranked sixth-worst league-wide in offensive DVOA while the Giants were an average 15th.

Lastly, according to Action Network betting data, we’ve seen a sizable discrepancy between betting and money percentages. As of this writing, the under has received only 14 percent of all bets against 68 percent of the money, suggesting professional bettors are hitting the under.

As a result, I’ll get behind this under at anything better than 42.5.

Best Bet #2 – Pittsburgh Steelers/New England Patriots Under 40.5 (-110)

This is one of the lowest totals on the board for Week 2, but I’m not afraid to get behind the under.

Perhaps it’s an oversimplification, but I can’t help but wonder how New England’s offense will handle the Pittsburgh defense, even without T.J. Watt. Seeing as the Patriots managed only seven points against a Dolphins defense I personally power-rate behind the Steelers, I have a hard time believing the visitors clear the 20-point threshold away from home.

At the same time, Pittsburgh’s offense is devoid of all functionality. Barring another high-turnover output from the defense, expect Mitch Trubisky & company to struggle against a New England defense that ranked third in passing DVOA last season.

Add in that Steelers running back Najee Harris might miss out Sunday, and I think bettors will likely see the Patriots produce a scheme that forces the ball into Trubisky’s hands.

Finally, much like Giants/Panthers, we’re seeing expert bettors get in on this under. As of this writing, the under has seen 72 percent of all bets against 94 percent of the money.

Based on those facts, play this under at 40.5 or better.