NFL odds, betting predictions: our two best Week 4 side bets

The third week of the NFL regular season is officially in the books and we’re closing in on the fourth week of the season.

Perhaps more than any other previous week, this weekend’s schedule features a number of high-quality matchups. Cases in point: The Bills travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens; the Chiefs travel to the Bucs; and the Rams-49ers close out the week on Monday Night Football.

But, which spread bets should NFL bettors make for Week 4? Let’s dive into my two favorite plays for the week. Numbers/odds are reflective at time of writing and are subject to movement.

Best spread bet No. 1

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-110), Caesars Sportsbook

These two teams will meet in London for the first international game of the season and I give the edge to Minnesota.

Currently, Minnesota is a full 10 spots better than New Orleans in total DVOA and possesses a high-powered offense that should cause fits for the New Orleans defense. Plus, Minnesota sits third overall in rushing offense DVOA while the Saints rank 18th in the corresponding defensive category, per footballoutsiders.com.

Additionally, I believe this represents a good sell-high spot on the New Orleans passing defense. This will be the first time New Orleans has faced a top-half passing attack since their opening game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Assuming New Orleans continues to struggle in defending the run, that would presumably open up opportunities for the Vikings to gain big chunks of yardage down the field.

Although it gives me slight pause the Saints will be able to run against a Vikings defense that ranks 31st in rushing defense DVOA, I’m making the assumption they’ll play a negative game script, forcing New Orleans into more obvious pass situations.

Finally, per my Action Network colleague Brandon Anderson, London favorites in games not involving the Jaguars are 7-3 ATS and 9-0-1 straight up. Back the Vikings at -3 or better.

Best spread bet No. 2

Cincinnati Bengals (-4) vs. Miami Dolphins (-110), Caesars Sportsbook

Perhaps it’s a little crazy to bet against a Dolphins team that just beat the Bills at home, but I worry the short week affects them more.

On Sunday against Buffalo, Miami’s defense was on the field for a whopping 90 plays while the Dolphins’ offense ran only 39. Add travel to an already tired defense and it’s my opinion Miami will struggle to exploit Cincinnati’s biggest weakness, the offensive line.

Assuming Joe Burrow can remain upright, I rate this a good buy-low spot on the Bengals offense. Currently, Cincinnati is 31st in total offensive DVOA but is going up against a Dolphins defense that ranks 24th in total defensive DVOA and is 29th against the pass, per footballoutsiders.com.

As for the Cincinnati, I’m confident that unit can do enough to limit a potent Dolphins offense. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s side sits second in total offensive DVOA and third in pass offense DVOA, but is going against a Cincinnati defense that ranks seventh and eighth, respectively, in the corresponding defensive metrics.

Finally, Thursday night favorites are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS to start this season. Plus, home favorites of between 3.5 and 4.5 points on Thursday night are 62-51-1 ATS for a seven percent return on investment.

Add in that the Bengals appear to be the early sharp side this week — we’ve seen 86 percent of the money come in on the hosts — and I’ll back the Bengals so long as the number stays at -4.