NFL Week 3 predictions: an early look at select markets and some changing lines

Week 2 of the NFL is in the books as Monday night’s doubleheader couldn’t quite live up to the madness of the day before when we saw both the Cardinals and Dolphins rally from 20-point halftime deficits.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the New York Jets raised the stakes even higher by scoring two touchdowns to pull off a miraculous win after trailing by 13 points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was bedlam all over the country when you consider the roller coaster that took bettors for a ride — and that’s even before we mention anyone who was involved in a survivor pool contest.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest line moves along with some trends bettors should be aware of for the upcoming week.

Against the spread

Browns -2.5 to -5 vs. Steelers

Ravens PK to -3 at Patriots

Chiefs -2.5 to -7 at Colts

Saints -1 to -3 at Panthers

Eagles PK to -4 at Commanders

Chargers -10 to -7 vs. Jaguars

Rams -2 to -4 at Cardinals

49ers +2.5 to -1 at Broncos

Giants -4 to -2.5 vs. Cowboys

Totals

Steelers-Browns 40.5 to 38.5

Chiefs-Colts 52 to 49

Lions-Vikings 50.5 to 52.5

Saints-Panthers 42 to 40.5

Bengals-Jets 43 to 45.5

Jaguars-Chargers 50.5 to 47.5

Packers-Buccaneers 48 to 41.5

Falcons-Seahawks 43.5 to 41.5

Trends

Through two weeks, underdogs are 18-13-1 against the spread (ATS) for a 58.1% clip.

Home underdogs have been the most profitable at 9-5-1 ATS (64.3%).

The total is 22-10 to the under (68.8%) this season.

According to our Action Labs database which dates back to the 2005 season, Week 3 underdogs are a whopping 145-116-6 ATS for a profit of 23.43 units.

Road underdogs in Week 3 went 100-82-4 ATS for 14.66 units.

Teams that are 0-2 heading into Week 3 went 74-60-4 ATS for 10.21 units.

Teams that are 0-2 — and are underdogs in Week 3 — went 56-42-2 ATS for 10.63 units.

Teams coming off a shutout loss went 62-47-5 ATS for 11.16 units in their next game.

Teams that scored seven or fewer points went 381-350-19 ATS the following week for 9.70 units.

In 2022, teams that lost in Week 1 went just 3-11 ATS for a loss of 8.27 units.

In Week 3, games that open with a total of 40.5 or lower are 38-20-1 to the over for 16.11 units. However, since 2018, this trend is on an 0-5 run to the under.

With an opening total of 50.5 or higher that drops by three or more points during the week, the under bettors are 46-31 for a profit of 12.16 units.

In 2022, under bettors are 5-1 for 3.51 units when the total drops by at least two points after opening between 40 and 43.5 points.