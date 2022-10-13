Bears vs. Commanders odds, predictions: finding the value in player props

The prime-time slot in Week 6 on Thursday night goes to two teams with a combined record of 3-7 this season. And if that doesn’t get your juices flowing, neither team averages more than 18 points per contest.

Thus, when you combine two offensively challenged teams with expected wind gusts up to 15 mph, it’s only fitting that we have a projected total of 37.5 points for the game.

Those factors could be handy as we tailor our card to focus on player props.

Bears vs. Commanders player prop No. 1

Carson Wentz has over 10.5 rushing yards (-120 at BetMGM)

Carson Wentz rushed for over 10 yards in four of the Commanders’ five games this season. The lone game where he failed to reach that mark was against the Cowboys, which Washington lost by 15 points.

I think Wentz will have to do more work with his legs, given the windy conditions we can expect for this matchup. He’ll also be without three starters on offense, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas.

The Bears defense has done better against the pass than the run, as Football Outsiders ranks them 15th in pass DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). If the scramble plays don’t work out for Wentz and the Commanders, look for him to tuck the ball and run to pick up any yardage where available.

Bears vs. Commanders player prop No. 2

Justin Fields has over 7.5 rushing attempts (-135 at BetMGM)

Keeping with the theme of running the football, I like Fields to go over his rushing prop of 7.5 carries.

According to TeamRankings, we already know the Bears have the worst passing offense, with an average of 116.6 yards per game. Thus, I think Chicago will welcome a lower-scoring contest because it gives them the best chance to win the ballgame.

The Bears are also dead last in pass attempts (17.6), so this certainly isn’t the game where they’d look to air it out. On the ground, Chicago ranks fifth in rushing yards (157.4 per game), but almost 40 come from Fields at quarterback.

Thus, if running the football is part of their identity, Fields will need to continue to do his part in their rushing attack. Fields carried the ball at least eight times in four of Chicago’s five games this season, and I think we’ll see a similar result on Thursday night.

Bears vs. Commanders player prop No. 3

Darnell Mooney under 3.5 receptions (-120 at BetMGM)

Although Darnell Mooney leads the Bears in targets (21) and receiving yards (173), he’s had only one game where he caught more than three passes. That stat shows how unwilling the Bears are to drop back and pass the ball.

Should the Bears opt to throw the ball, I think they’ll utilize some short passes to David Montgomery in the backfield. It’s worth noting that Montgomery trails Mooney by just one reception, so it’s not a stretch to see him get some touches in this spot.

Given the conditions, Bears tight end Cole Kmet should play a more significant role. Lastly, the return of wide receiver N’Keal Harry could also take away some targets from Mooney. When you put it all together, I think we’ve got a great shot to cash Mooney’s under of 3.5 receptions.