Odds and predictions: two early Week 10 total bets, including Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

The midway point of the NFL regular season is officially behind us and we’re on to Week 10 this week.

Play will begin with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football before a 12-game slate on Sunday. Here, we’re going to focus on the latter section and attempt to discover some value on the board before the lines start to move, specifically the game totals.

With that said, let’s get right to the picks. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

NFL Week 10 Best Total Bet No. 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks Under 44.5 Points (-110)

Two of the first three international games have cleared this benchmark, but I’m inclined to give the under a chance in Germany.

It is no secret the Bucs have experienced their fair share of struggles this season, but their defensive play has largely remained consistent. Entering this game, Tampa Bay ranks seventh in defensive DVOA, including sixth in pass defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Additionally, Tampa ranks fifth overall in points per game allowed and has kept all but two of their first nine opponents under 21 points.

Given Seattle’s offense is significantly stronger through the air — the Seahawks are fifth vs. 14th in pass and rush offense DVOA — I expect Tampa can do *enough* to limit Seattle in an unfamiliar setting.

At the same time, Seattle’s defense has shown rapid improvement recently. The NFC West leaders have allowed only 16.5 points per game over the past four weeks and sit 12th in defensive DVOA.

Given the Bucs rank as a bottom-half offense in terms of offensive DVOA and are facing a stout pass defense, I expect they’ll struggle to score come Sunday.

For those reasons, bet this total down to 43.5 points.

NFL Week 10 Best Total Bet No. 2

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Total Under 39 Points (-110)

Bettors will find the lowest total on the board in this game, but there’s good reasoning for it.

Coming off a bye week, the Broncos sit second in defensive DVOA and points per game allowed (16.5 points/game). In fact, only once this season has Denver allowed its opponent to clear 20 points.

But, this is a Titans defense that is also outstanding. Entering this game, Tennessee sits 10th in defensive DVOA and just limited a Chiefs offense that is 29 spots better in points/game than Denver to a mere 20 points. For the season as a whole, the Titans are allowing only 16.7 points/game against teams not named the Buffalo Bills.

Truthfully, the only way I see this game clearing the total is if the Broncos defense completely lays an egg. We, as bettors, know their offense is quite bad — 27th in offensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com — and all but one of their first eight games have finished under this total.

At the same time, this is only the second top-10 defense Tennessee has faced all season and could be in for a letdown after a thrilling game in Kansas City.

As a result, bet this game under at 38.5 points or better.