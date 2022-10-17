Broncos vs. Chargers odds, predictions: top player props for Monday Night Football

It’s Monday night, and we have an AFC West showdown on tap as the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos come into this matchup having lost their past two games, but they have an opportunity to bounce back against a weak Chargers defense.

Conversely, the Chargers have won each of their past two games, with Justin Herbert playing through a rib injury. However, he and the rest of the offense have a tall task in front of them going up against this Denver defense. So how will each of these offenses fare? Let’s find out in our top player props for Monday night football.

Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions -150

Sutton has become the top option in the Broncos’ offense, and Russell Wilson has peppered him with targets thus far. He’s seen 46 targets through five games and has caught 29 of them. Tonight the duo will have their best matchup yet, as the Chargers’ secondary ranks 23rd in opponent completion percentage allowed.

Sutton already has gone over this number in four of five games this season, which gives us implied odds of -400 that he will go over again. So, pay for the juice and take the over here.

Austin Ekeler under 60.5 rushing yards -110

We go from one player with a great matchup to another with a difficult one. Denver has been solid against the run this season, as they rank 15th in rushing yards per game and 14th in stuff rate.

In addition to the matchup, Ekeler has struggled to get it going because of the poor play of his offensive line. The Chargers rank 23 in adjusted line yards and have averaged just 3.9 yards per carry as a team.

Ekeler’s big day against Cleveland was an outlier, as he’s gone well under this number in four of five games this season, and he will do so again tonight.

Justin Herbert longest pass completion under 36.5 yards -110

Speaking of tough matchups, no one may have a harder one than Herbert. He is just weeks removed from a rib injury and now faces one of the better secondaries in the league.

The Broncos come in ranking second in yards per pass allowed and fourth in sack rate. We already know how much the Chargers’ line has struggled this season, and it’s impacted Herbert as he’s the most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

Tonight he won’t have the time to wait for deep passes, and his receivers may not get much YAC after dump-off completions. So bank on Denver keeping the passing game in check.