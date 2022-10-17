Monday Night Football preview: Broncos vs. Chargers odds, prediction and picks

Week 6 in the NFL wraps up with a divisional matchup as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are trying to get back to .500 at 3-3, while the Chargers look to win a third straight game after a 1-2 start.

This is a fascinating handicap because we’re probably reaching that buy-low spot with Denver. However, it’s entirely possible that the market hasn’t downgraded the Broncos enough.

I’ll dig into the numbers and share why you might want to lay the points with the home favorites on Monday night.

Broncos vs. Chargers NFL odds

Spread DEN +4 (-110) vs. LAC -4 (-110)

Moneyline: DEN (+180) vs. LAC (-220)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Broncos vs. Chargers NFL pick

Chargers -4

The Broncos haven’t gotten the boost offensively since acquiring Russell Wilson as their franchise quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. It’s hard to think Denver ranks dead-last in scoring with the league, scoring 15 points per game. And for all the discussion about the Broncos’ red zone woes, it’s not as if they’re getting many opportunities. According to TeamRankings, Denver is tied for 22nd with just 2.8 red zone trips per game.

I don’t think there’s a more indicative example of the quality of a head coach than how their team performs in the red zone. Every week, you hear how Chiefs players look forward to the Wednesday practice because it’s when head coach Andy Reid puts in some new red zone wrinkles for their upcoming game. I’m not seeing that ingenuity from Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

There are plenty of reports that the Broncos hired Hackett away from the Packers to try to lure Aaron Rodgers. And given what we’ve seen from Hackett thus far, perhaps his success in Green Bay had more to do with Rodgers and the playcalling of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. When the Broncos couldn’t land Rodgers, they pivoted to acquire Wilson.

If we look at ESPN’s Total QBR metric, which measures a quarterback’s influence in winning a game, Wilson is having his worst season, ranking 25th overall with a 36.0 value. As for his counterpart Justin Herbert, the third-year quarterback continues to play at a high level as his 62.9 Total QBR ranks sixth in the league.

Denver will need to run the ball effectively to attack the Chargers’ weakness. However, that strategy will likely be even more complicated, with Javonte Williams sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Football Outsiders currently ranks Denver’s offense 27th in run DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Thus, I think the Broncos could get exposed in the passing game should they start slow out of the gates.

Earlier in Wilson’s career, bettors lauded him for his success in prime-time games. According to our Week 6 Primer by the Action Network’s Evan Abrams, Wilson is 29-19-3 against the spread (ATS) in this spot. However, he’s just 3-11 ATS in his past 14 games in primetime.

Recent trends show this matchup has favored the home team as they’re on a 5-0 ATS run. The Chargers have done a tremendous job when laying four or more points as home favorites. According to our Action Labs database, they’re 42-25-1 ATS for 15.7 units in this spot.

If we keep the same criteria but make it a divisional home game played in prime time, the Chargers are 8-1 ATS for 7.13 units.

I’d probably look to take the points with the Broncos in any other spot. But given what we see with the home team in this series and the Chargers’ prime-time divisional success within this spread range, I’m going to lay the points with Los Angeles.