Bengals vs. Browns odds, prediction: our Monday night matchup betting targets

Week 8 in the NFL wraps up with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both teams seem to be headed in opposite directions, as the Bengals have won four of their past five games while the Browns come in on a four-game losing streak.

I’ll highlight what’s changed for the two teams since the start of the season and share why it makes sense to back the more reliable quarterback in this matchup.

Bengals vs. Browns NFL odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: CIN -3 (-110) vs. CLE +3 (+110)

Moneyline: CIN (-175) vs. CLE (+145)

Total: Over 45 (-110) | Under 45 (-110)

Bengals vs. Browns NFL pick

Bengals -3

The first place to begin with this handicap is the injury report, as Cincinnati could be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks with a hip fracture. Backup wide receiver Stanley Morgan is also out, while on defense, cornerback Eli Apple will miss the game with a hamstring injury, and tackle Josh Tupou is out with a calf problem.

For Cincinnati to win this game, it’ll need a big performance from quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has been much better over the past two games, posting a Total QBR of 79 or higher using the ESPN metric.

One explanation for the Bengals’ early struggles is that they were too predictable on offense. According to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, entering Week 5, Cincinnati ran a pass play 78% of the time with Burrow in shotgun formation. And when he was under center, Cincinnati ran the ball 75% of the time. Dubin points out that opposing teams knew what was coming with the Bengals’ play calling so heavily skewed in one direction:

“Going by TruMedia’s EPA-based success rate metric, only 38% of the Bengals’ under-center plays have been positive, while the league average is 45.4%.” Dubin wrote. “Perhaps that’s partly because opponents have stacked eight men into the box on 52% of Cincinnati’s under-center snaps, considerably higher than the 47.6% league-average mark.”

While Dubin might not have been the only one to pick up on this tendency, the information likely got back to the Bengals and their head coach Zac Taylor. Since their Week 5 loss against the Ravens, the Bengals put Burrow almost exclusively in shotgun to help disguise their play-calling. As a result, we’ve seen the offense erupt with 30-point performances in back-to-back weeks.

If we turn to the Browns, they’re also dealing with some critical injuries, starting right guard Wyatt Teller out with a calf strain. Teller will join another starter, tight end David Njoku, on the sideline. The Browns also won’t have starting cornerback Denzel Ward available on defense due to a concussion injury.

The recipe for the Browns to win this game will be to run the ball and keep Burrow on the sideline. Cleveland ranks second in Football Outsiders run DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric, while Cincinnati’s defense ranks 10th in DVOA against the run.

However, Cincinnati is coming off two successful games against run-dominant teams, as the Saints and Falcons rank third and fourth right behind Cleveland in run DVOA. Thus, I think the Bengals should be well-prepped for this matchup on Monday night. Per TeamRankings, Cincinnati has the second-best red zone defense in the league, as opponents have converted just 38.89% of their trips into touchdowns.

Offensively, Burrow can spread the ball around as Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are tied for second on the team with 455 receiving yards. While Chase has six receiving touchdowns, his teammates have also chipped in with nine touchdowns.

I dug into our Action Labs database and found that after covering the spread in five straight games, short favorites of 3.5 points or fewer are a perfect 5-0 in this spot when facing a divisional opponent.

Lay the points with the Bengals on the road.