Bengals vs. Browns odds, predictions: finding prime targets for player props

The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday night. Both teams come into the game banged up on offense with some critical injuries to skill position players.

Cincinnati won’t have their All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), while Cleveland is without tight end David Njoku (calf). However, we can still take advantage of plenty of player props on the board.

After scouring the market, I’ve identified three plays that I think can add some value to your bankroll.

Kareem Hunt under 9.5 rushing attempts (-140 at BetMGM)

There’s a developing story here with Hunt after reports about the Browns willing to listen to trade offers for their backup running back. It appears the Browns might’ve already come to this decision a few weeks ago, as we’ve seen Hunt’s carries drop precipitously.

After averaging 11.4 carries through the first five weeks, Hunt has recorded no more than five carries per contest in his past two games. I think the Browns are making a concerted effort to protect Hunt from any possible injury should a team swoop in with a trade offer.

Browns’ starting running back Nick Chubb continues to prove he can still produce despite handling the bulk of the workload, averaging 5.9 yards per rush on 126 attempts. And with quarterback Jacoby Brissett averaging 33 pass attempts per game, I don’t see enough touches in this game for Hunt to go over this prop.

Kareem Hunt has under 37.5 rushing yards (-120 at BetMGM)

If we’re playing the under in Hunt’s rushing attempts, I think it makes sense to grab the under in his yardage prop.

Hunt hasn’t been as productive as Chubb, considering he’s averaging four yards per carry. Thus, he’s not as effective when he gets fewer touches, so he’s even more unlikely to pick up chunk yards.

Hunt is a running back who needs a heavy workload to be effective. Over the past two weeks, he averaged eight yards per game on 4.5 carries.

With Cleveland possibly looking to keep him out of harm’s way, I think the under is a sensible route for his rushing yards.

Donovan Peoples-Jones over 3.5 receptions (-117 at BetRivers)

There’s only one player on the Browns with more targets than Peoples-Jones (42), and that’s Amari Cooper (59). Interestingly enough, Peoples-Jones is tied with Njoku in targets. But with Njoku now sidelined, I think we’ll see Peoples-Jones get even more targets.

We know that opposing secondaries tend to focus much of their efforts on slowing down Cooper. That should translate into additional opportunities for Peoples-Jones in the passing game.

Over the past four games, Peoples-Jones averaged 6.75 targets and 4.75 receptions per contest. More importantly, 10 of his past 11 targets resulted in a completion.

There’s something building here regarding a rapport between Brissett and Peoples-Jones. Thus, I’ll roll the dice that we see more of the same in Cleveland on Monday night.