Browns vs. Steelers odds, predictions: how we’re betting Thursday Night Football

Thursday has arrived and so has Thursday Night Football featuring the host Cleveland Browns and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams enter this primetime game fresh off a loss in Week 2. The Steelers fell 17-14 at home to the New England Patriots while the Browns suffered a 31-30 home defeat against the New York Jets.

Last season, the Steelers won both meetings against the Browns, including a 26-14 win in the most recent meeting in January. Across the past 10 meetings, the Steelers are 6-3-1 (W-L-T).

Browns-Steelers best bet

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)

The Steelers opened as five-point underdogs on Monday and have since seen money driving them down to +4. However, I still believe the Steelers are worth a bet at this price.

Historically, the Steelers are quite profitable when playing as an underdog under head coach Mike Tomlin. In his coaching career, Tomlin is 46-23-3 (67 percent) against the spread when playing as an underdog.

Additionally, divisional underdogs early in the season are simultaneously a solid bet. Since 2003, teams that are underdogs of between three-and-a-half and five points in divisional games played in the first four weeks of the regular season are 45-27-2 ATS for a 22.2 percent return on investment, per the Action Network Labs database.

Lastly, there’s one final betting system that triggers a bet on the Steelers here. Historically, underdogs playing in games with a total at or below 42 points — the consensus total right now is 38 points — are 43-22-1 ATS across the first eight weeks of the regular season.

Beyond all those trends, it’s my belief the Steelers defense will keep the team in this game. Entering this matchup, Pittsburgh ranks eighth overall in total defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Although the Browns sit fourth in total offensive DVOA, I’m prepared to sell high on that ranking.

Bottom line: The Panthers and Jets defenses that head coach Kevin Stefanski’s squad faced in the first two weeks of the season aren’t on the level of this Steelers defense.

Although the Steelers offense still leaves a lot to be desired, Mitch Trubisky and company should be able to do enough against a Browns defense that ranks 22nd in defensive DVOA to keep this game within striking distance.

For all those reasons, I would bet the Steelers at +3.5 or better for tonight’s game.