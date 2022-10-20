Saints vs. Cardinals odds and predictions: Can Hopkins’ return bolster Arizona?

Week 7 in the NFL kicks off with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Both teams have been underwhelming this season, as the Saints have lost four of their past five games while the Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak.

Navigating this game won’t be easy, with each team dealing with injuries to key players. We’ll break it down and assess where the value might lie in this contest.

Odds provided by BetMGM.

Saints vs. Cardinals NFL odds

Spread: NOLA +2.5 (-105) vs. ARI -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: NOLA (+120) vs. ARI (-145)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Cardinals NFL pick

Saints +3 / play up -125 odds

I can’t recall a game where I’ve seen this many injuries to both teams — particularly at skill positions. The Saints will be without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, tight end Adam Trautman, guard Andrus Peat and cornerback Marshon Lattimore. It’s worth noting that all five of those players are starters for New Orleans.

At the quarterback position, both Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are on the injury report with a back issue. However, Dalton was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, so he might be in the driver’s seat to get the start.

As for the Cardinals, they’ll be without Justin Pugh and Rodney Hudson on the offensive line. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is out with a foot injury, while backup running back Darrel Williams will miss the game with a knee injury. Starting running back James Conner is questionable with a rib injury despite missing all three practices this week. On defense, linebacker Dennis Gardeck is inactive with an ankle injury.

However, the Cardinals will have the three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins back at wide receiver. After testing positive for a banned substance, Hopkins missed the first six games due to suspension.

One thing that seems clear is this Arizona offense hasn’t been great with Hopkins sidelined. They rank 22nd in scoring (19 points per game), with their struggles primarily attributed to slow starts out of the gate. Arizona is dead last in the league, with an average of just 0.5 points in the first quarter and 4.8 points in the first half.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled to justify the five-year, $230 million contract he received in the offseason. The diminutive signal caller ranks 19th in ESPN’s Total QBR (46.6) metric. If we turn to the Saints, Dalton’s 46.9 Total QBR is slightly higher than Murray’s.

As for the offensive units, the Saints (18th) also rank higher than the Cardinals (26th) in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). New Orleans can offer some different looks offensively, especially when they run some plays with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

Hill is an added boost for the Saints in the red zone, as 65% of their trips result in touchdowns. That helps to explain why New Orleans ranks 11th in scoring with 23.5 points per game.

New Orleans hasn’t had Thomas at wide receiver since Week 3, while Landry’s missed the past two weeks. Yet, the Saints still averaged 26 points during that span. My model makes this game closer to a pick ’em if it’s being played on a neutral field. And if I give the Cardinals a half-point for Hopkins’ return, 1.5 points for home field, my closing line would be Arizona favored by two points.

There is a potential that this number gets to -3 as the Cardinals are taking an additional five-cent juice at -115. I’ll try to exercise some patience here to see if we get some more line movement. But if it doesn’t materialize, I’ll play the Saints on the alternate spread of +3 at -125 odds.