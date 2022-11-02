Chargers vs. Falcons, Bills vs. Jets odds, predictions: 2 prime totals targets for Week 9

At first glance, the Week 9 schedule may appear to be less exciting, with four teams on bye and some sizable spreads across the board. However, there are a few matchups that deserve a closer look.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons over 49 (-110)

This angle starts on defense, as each of these teams has not shown much prowess there. The Chargers enter this matchup 31st in points per game allowed and 29th in yards per play allowed. They have been ravaged on the ground and are dead last in opponents’ yards per rush allowed.

That plays right into the Falcons’ scheme as they run the ball at the second-highest rate in the NFL. We should see Tyler Allgeier and Marcus Mariota pick up yards in bunches on the ground.

It doesn’t stop there for Atlanta. Their heavy rushing scheme has opened things up in the passing game, as they are sixth in yards per pass. Mariota should be able to make plenty of connections against this Chargers secondary that is 20th in opponent completion percentage allowed.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons’ secondary has been shredded multiple times. They come in ranked dead last in passing yards per game allowed and are 28th in completion percentage. In addition, they are 31st in sack rate, so Justin Herbert should have all the time he needs to throw.

These offenses should have no issue moving the ball on the way to cashing this over.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets under 47 (-110)

We go from a game with no defense to another where there should be plenty of it. Buffalo is regarded as the best defensive team in the NFL, and the numbers back it up. They are first in points allowed per game, third in yards per game, and sixth in yards per play allowed.

They should shut down a Jets offense that seems to have lost its identity in the wake of the injuries to Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker. New York has been pass-heavy, but Zach Wilson has yet to do much with the volume, as he ranks last in completion percentage and 27th in yards per pass. In addition, their rushing will be nonexistent as the Bills are fifth in yards per rush allowed and fourth in defensive line yards.

As for the Bills, their high-flying offense may meet some resistance. The Jets’ defense has taken significant strides this season, as they are second in yards per rush allowed and fifth in yards per pass allowed. While the Bills are a problematic matchup, New York can contain them and certainly limit scoring, as they are sixth in touchdowns allowed per game.

With the Jets not doing much in the scoring department, and the Bills’ offense being stifled throughout this matchup, the under is the best way to play this one.