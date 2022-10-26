Week 8 odds and predictions: here are 2 spread bets to play before the lines move

Believe it or not, football bettors are only one week removed from the halfway point of the NFL regular season.

Tomorrow, Week 8 of this campaign gets underway with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Then, bettors have a 13-game Sunday slate from which to select their bets.

Here, we’re going to outline our favorite spread bets for Sunday’s card in the hopes of grabbing lines before they move on us. I’ve landed on two favorites this week that I believe are good bets on Sunday.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

NFL Week 8 Best Spread Bet No. 1

Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, -110) vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears are likely feeling themselves after a road beatdown of the Patriots on Monday Night Football, but I think they’re in for a rude awakening here.

Despite that performance against New England, Chicago still ranks 31st overall in offensive DVOA and simultaneously sits 31st in pass offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Now, they have to face a Cowboys defense that ranks second in defensive DVOA, including first against the pass and 19th against the run.

So, one might have thought the Bears would be able to at least run the ball, but that’s wishful thinking in my opinion.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys bring one specific advantage to this game that will benefit the offense greatly. Although Dallas sit 18th in total offensive DVOA, they’re also eighth in rush offense DVOA. Meanwhile, the Bears are 15th in total defensive DVOA but are 24th against the run.

If Dallas takes the lead and has a positive game script, that will allow them to run the ball against a defense playing on short rest.

Finally, there are some trends worth considering with this game. Per my colleague Evan Abrams, Dak Prescott is 7-2 ATS when listed as higher than a touchdown favorite. Additionally, teams that play back-to-back road games with the second coming on short rest are 17-23-1 ATS over the past 20 years.

NFL Week 8 Best Spread Bet No. 2

Seattle Seahawks (-3, -110) vs. New York Giants

Yes, I’m asking for pain here, but I refuse to believe the Giants are as good as their record indicates.

Currently, Seattle is seventh in total DVOA while the Giants are 14th in the same category. On the offensive end, Seattle is third in total offensive DVOA and faces a Giants defense that — and I swear this next part is true — ranks 29th in total defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

I’ll make the concession that the Giants offense does outpace the Seahawks in the offensive vs. defensive splits (the Giants are seventh in offensive DVOA, the Seahawks are 19th in defensive DVOA) but this remains a Seahawks defense that has defended very well at home.

Through three home games against the Broncos, Falcons and Cardinals — granted, not the best competition — the Seahawks have allowed only 17.3 points per game. Away from home against the 49ers, Lions, Saints and Chargers, they’ve allowed 33.5 points per game.

Plus, this is a matchup that has received a lot of attention from respected bettors. As of this writing, the Seahawks have received 56 percent of all bets against 71 percent of the total handle.

Based on those factors, take Seattle so long as they stay at -3 or better.