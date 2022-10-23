Steelers vs. Dolphins in prime time on Sunday night: odds, predictions and picks

Sunday Night Football will feature two of the game’s brightest young quarterbacks as Kenny Pickett leads the Steelers to Miami, where they’ll meet Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh enters as sizable underdogs despite an impressive victory last week over Tampa Bay. The Steelers’ offense did not have much to show in that matchup, but could get back on track tonight.

Speaking of getting back on track, that is precisely what the Dolphins need to do, as they’ve lost three straight games. However, the return of Tua Tagovailoa has brought a renewed sense of confidence, and the betting market appears confident in Miami as well.

Since we’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night, why don’t we make the game even more thrilling with some player props?

Najee Harris over 44.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Steelers’ bell cow running back has struggled to get much going on the ground this season, as he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. However, that has primarily resulted from poor offensive line play in front of him; as we know, he’s a very talented back.

What has saved him from a prop perspective is his rushing volume. Harris has had double-digit carries in all six games this season. He is projected for 14 carries, which has produced the three games where he went over this total this season.

In addition to the volume, his matchup is decent, as the Dolphins have allowed opposing rushers to average 4.2 yards per carry. So back Harris to bounce

back tonight.

Dionte Johnson under 61.5 receiving yards -115

The transition period at quarterback has not been smooth for the Steelers’ offense, and it has impacted Dionte Johnson in particular. Despite being the team leader in receptions and targets, Johnson has gone under this total in five of six games this season.

The Dolphins’ secondary may be susceptible, but Johnson will likely be matched up with one of the league’s best corners in Xavien Howard. On top of Johnson’s tough matchup, he only averages around 5 yards per target. So that means he would need double-digit targets and catch a majority of them to

go over tonight, which is unlikely.

Kenny Pickett over 223.5 passing yards (-115)

This last play has to do more with the game script rather than the matchup. Yes, the Dolphins are 28th in yards per pass allowed, but that only helps our case.

Pittsburgh is a seven-point underdog and will likely be trailing in this matchup. However, we have already seen Pickett thrive in this script, as he posted 321 passing yards against Buffalo while down multiple scores.

Pickett will be forced to throw later in the game to keep up with the Dolphins’ high-flying offense and should sail over this total if the game plays out as such.