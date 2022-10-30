Patriots vs. Jets odds, predictions: Belichick’s team becoming a betting mystery

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in Week 8 as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 33-14 loss at home to the Bears on Monday night. It was a heavy defeat for a New England team that closed as a 9.5-point favorite.

New England’s loss snapped a two-game winning streak just when it looked like the team was on the cusp of turning its season around. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might’ve tinkered with the offense a bit too much when he brought Mac Jones back to start at quarterback after a high-ankle injury.

With New England now at the bottom of the division, it’s in an unfamiliar spot looking up at the Jets in second place. But can the Patriots ride their success against this divisional foe to a pivotal win on Sunday?

Let’s take a look.

Patriots vs. Jets NFL odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: NE -2.5 (-114) vs. NYJ +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: NE (-134) vs. NYJ (+114)

Total: Over 40.5 (-110) | Under 40.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Jets NFL pick

Lean: Jets +2.5

This Patriots team has been a head-scratcher dating back to the preseason when Belichick refused to reveal which of the coaches on his staff would be in charge of the offense.

After getting bounced from their head coaching jobs, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are back in New England with the Patriots. Both were hired back as assistants, but it wasn’t until before the start of the preseason that we got their official titles. Judge would serve as the quarterbacks coach, while Patricia would be the offensive line coach and senior football adviser.

Neither title sounds close to “offensive coordinator,” however. Both coaches shared play-calling duties during the preseason, but it’s worth noting that neither of them has experience on the offensive side of the ball.

If you look at the teams the Patriots have beaten (Steelers, Lions, Browns), they have a combined record of 5-15. I think the psyche of this Patriots team is a bit fragile at the moment, and the indecision within the organization seems to be plaguing them.

At quarterback, Jones seems to be a victim of the sophomore slump as he’s regressed under ESPN’s Total QBR metric. In his rookie year, Jones had a 56.9 Total QBR, but that’s down 33.6 this season. He’s also thrown almost half as many interceptions (six) through four games compared with 13 picks in 17 games last year.

When Belichick met the media this week, he didn’t want to deal with any hypotheticals regarding his starting quarterback. Nonetheless, I find it odd that the Patriots would draft Bailey Zappe in the fourth round if they were thoroughly pleased with Jones as their next franchise quarterback.

In his Week 8 Primer, the Action Network’s Evan Abrams points out that the Patriots are on a 12-game winning streak against the Jets while covering the spread on eight occasions during that span. However, we’re finding out things can be very different in New England with Tom Brady now gone after so many years of success.

The Jets and Patriots rank in the top 10 defensively in Football Outsiders DVOA metric (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Yet, the Patriots got exposed defensively against Chicago on Monday night as Patriots’ defensive tackle Davon Godchaux told the media after the game that the Bears applied the same principles the Ravens used to beat them earlier in the year.

“They attacked us in the quarterback run game, kind of like Baltimore did,” Godchaux said. “Showed some repeat plays that beat us in the past. … The quarterback runs are killing us right now.”

So not only are we getting subpar play at the quarterback position from the Patriots but now Belichick is also getting outcoached?

Belichick is expected to go with Jones to start on Sunday, and I want no part of this Patriots team. The Jets are also problematic as a side because I think they’re winning despite their quarterback, Zach Wilson who has only one touchdown pass in four games this season.

New York is a bit overvalued which is why they’re 2.5-point underdogs despite being at home and having a two-game lead in the division. Thus, I don’t show much value on either side, as my model makes New York a two-point underdog.

However, if I had to pick, I’d lean toward the Jets’ defense to keep the score close against their arch-rivals at home.