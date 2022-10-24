Bears vs. Patriots odds, predictions: target these 3 Monday night player props

Week 7 in the NFL wraps up tonight as the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears.

Oddsmakers are projecting that this game could be pretty one-sided, with New England as high as an 8.5-point favorite and a total as low as 40 points.

However, if those numbers aren’t to your liking, you can always get involved in the game by taking advantage of some player props.

Here are three plays that I think are worth a look at on Monday night.

Mac Jones over 18.5 completions (-125 at BetMGM)

There’s a bit of pressure on Mac Jones after he missed the past three games due to injury. Jones has had to sit idly and watch the Patriots’ third-string quarterback, Bailey Zappe, play well and lead the team back to .500 with back-to-back wins. Thus, I think it’s imperative that Jones definitively stakes his claim as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

Despite throwing five interceptions this season, Jones has been relatively accurate. He’s completed 66% of his pass attempts and finished with at least 21 competitions in his three games this season. He’s also covered this number in his past five games. This number seems a bit short here, so I think there’s value here with over 18.5 completions.

Justin Fields over 7.5 rushing attempts (-105 at BetMGM)

Although the Bears come into this game with three straight defeats, each loss was by one possession. Chicago remains somewhat limited on offense, so its best chance to be competitive is to try to shorten the game. As a result, it will likely continue to run the football, which means Fields must also play his part.

According to TeamRankings, Chicago leads the league with a run play rate of 58.81%. The Bears are also second in rushing yards per game (170.7) and fifth in yards per carry (5.2). It’s worth noting that Fields ranks second on the team with 282 total rushing yards.

We could see quite a few opportunities where Fields will have to scramble and leave the pocket. Per Pro-Football-Reference, the Patriots rank fourth with a 29.3% blitz rate.

Fields has gone over 7.5 rushing attempts in five of his six games this season, and I think this matchup sets up well for him to go over the number again.

David Montgomery over 11.5 receiving yards (-113 at FanDuel)

I’m starting to wonder if we’re seeing a changing of the guard at the running back position in Chicago. In terms of rushing yards, David Montgomery (246) is behind both Khalil Herbert (402) as well as Fields (246).

Moreover, Herbert has only one more rushing attempt (63) than Montgomery, who missed some time with a knee and ankle injury. Herbert is also averaging 6.4 yards per carrying compared to 4.0 for Montgomery.

However, we haven’t seen Herbert have as much impact in the passing game, as he has only five catches on five targets for 37 receiving yards. In contrast, Montgomery has 10 catches on 11 targets for 113 yards.

I think we can conclude that Montgomery is the preferred option in pass-catching situations, as he’s registered at least one catch in four of the five games he’s played this season. The one game in which Montgomery failed to record a reception was when he left early in the first half against the Texans with an injury.

Montgomery’s had four games with at least 13 receiving yards, and with a possible heavy blitz package from the Patriots, he could serve as a release valve for Fields if under pressure.

I think Montgomery can rip off a big run after the catch and go over this number reasonably comfortably.