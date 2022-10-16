Patriots vs. Browns odds, predictions: target a QB rushing prop for your betting action

The Cleveland Brown host the New England Patriots on Sunday, and a win would improve one of the teams to .500 on the year. Cleveland fans probably lament some of their team’s misfortune, as all three of the Browns’ losses have been by three or fewer points.

As for the Patriots, they are coming off an impressive 29-0 victory over a Lions team that led the league in scoring through four weeks with 35 points per game. What’s even more amazing about the game was that New England started a third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe, who also happens to be a rookie.

It’s unclear whether Zappe will play again this weekend or if the Patriots will return to Mac Jones. The uncertainty at the quarterback position is probably why we had yet to see sportsbooks release any Patriots’ player props at the time of this writing.

However, we have two very capable offenses, and the line move on the total from 41.5 to 43.5 seems to support that assertion. As a result, I’ve targeted three player props I think will go over, and I’ll probably look to follow the same strategy once the Patriots’ player props are available.

Jacoby Brissett over 14.5 rushing yards (-120 at BetMGM)

I like the over in this spot for Brissett because he’s already gone over this number in three of his five games this season. But more importantly, he’s thrown two interceptions in back-to-back games, which resulted in losses for the Browns.

You can be sure the coaches will reiterate the importance of protecting the football to Brissett in practice this week. He’ll also be up against a New England team that likes to get to the quarterback.

According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Patriots rank seventh with a blitz rate of 30.1%. As a result, we could see quite a few scrambles from Brissett, which should boost cashing this player prop of 14.5 yards.

Donovan Peoples-Jones over 33.5 receiving yards (-120 at BetMGM)

The Browns have something cooking with Donovan Peoples-Jones, as Brissett is now showing more trust in the wide receiver. Over the past two games, the Michigan product has seen 16 targets compared to 17 in the first three games.

This is a great spot to target Peoples-Jones because we expect Amari Cooper to get plenty of attention from the Patriots’ secondary.

I don’t think Peoples-Jones will mind picking up the crumbs here, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him get into the end zone. This number seems light as our Action Labs prop tool projects him closer to 40 receiving yards.

Take the over.

Nick Chubb over 89.5 rushing yards (-115 at BetMGM)

As much as the Browns might want to give Nick Chubb a rest, you can’t argue with his production. The fifth-year running back has gone over 100 yards in four of his five games this season. But what’s been even more impressive about Chubb are his explosive plays, as he’s ripped off a 20-plus yard run in each game this season.

Chubb has almost twice as many carries (98) compared to backup Kareem Hunt (57), so there’s a clear intention here by the Browns to continue to get him touches. His 6.11 yards per carry puts him first among running backs with at least 65 rushing attempts.

I think the Browns will try to possess the ball more against this Patriots team that ranks 28th against the run in Football Outsiders DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric. Although this number might seem a bit high, it’s more than attainable for a quality back like Chubb.