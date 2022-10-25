Betting on the Eagles to lose: predictions and odds for Philly’s first loss this season

With seven weeks already in the books in the NFL, we’re seeing some heavy favorites on the board regarding futures.

However, one market that still offers some value is trying to predict if and when the Philadelphia Eagles will suffer their first loss.

I’ve reviewed their upcoming schedule and assessed two spots where we can cash a plus-price ticket on this Eagles’ future.

Week 11 at Indianapolis (+550 at FanDuel)

The Indianapolis Colts announced a quarterback change on Monday as former Texas Longhorn Sam Ehlinger will be their starter for the remainder of the season.

It’s been quite a revolving door at quarterback for the Colts since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in 2019. And while this Colts organization probably couldn’t pick a quarterback out of a lineup right now, I don’t think they could do much worse than an immobile Matt Ryan.

Ehlinger probably doesn’t get this opportunity if not for the success of players such as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts at the position. During his time at Texas, the former sixth-round draft pick was a dual-threat and bruising runner.

I think Ehlinger’s skill set is precisely what the Colts need at the moment because of the versatility he’ll bring with a run-pass option in their offense. That dual-threat ability should also make Colts running back Jonathan Taylor more effective. Taylor’s numbers took a massive hit this season as he’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry, down from 5.5 last season.

Defensively, the Colts rank 11th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric, and the team improves to eighth when defending against the run. Although the Colts might be slight underdogs with Ehlinger as the starter, I think there’s a sneaky chance they can pull off the upset.

Week 13 vs. Tennessee (+1200 at FanDuel)

If the Eagles get past the Colts, I love the idea of fading them in Week 13 against the Titans. For one, Tennessee is playing much better than expected. After winning 12 games in 2021, bookmakers downgraded the Titans with a projected win total of nine games. Yet, Tennessee sits atop the AFC South with a 4-2 mark and a four-game winning streak.

The Titans should get some consideration if you’re looking for a team that can slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Note that the Titans rank third defensively against the run in DVOA. I think the Titans can do enough to keep things close late in the contest.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is an excellent motivator at getting his team ready to play when no one gives them a chance. Tennessee can also catch the Eagles in a possible lookahead spot with a divisional matchup against the Giants the following week.

At +1200, we’re getting an excellent price with the Titans in this spot, so I’ll look to split my action between the Colts and Titans as two possible teams to hand the Eagles their first loss.