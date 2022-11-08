Victory predictions: finding 2 teams with the best value in NFL adjusted win totals

We’re about midway through the NFL season, which means we have sufficient data to make some informed decisions in the NFL futures markets.

One exciting market involves NFL win totals, as I’m not sure bookmakers are as dialed into the minutiae of the remaining schedules of some of these teams. Moreover, even at this point of the year, there’s still a bit of preseason bias built into these numbers.

I’ll examine some win totals you can take advantage of, which I feel are still mispriced in the market.

Jacksonville Jaguars under 6.5 (+100)

Jacksonville won a game in Week 9, which it had no business winning after falling behind 17-0 against Las Vegas.

And now, with a 3-6 record, the Jaguars’ midseason win total is adjusted to 6.5 games. However, I can’t see where Jacksonville can pick up four victories to go over this win total.

According to tankathon.com, the Jaguars have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule with upcoming games against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens and Jets and two meetings against the Titans.

Jacksonville’s easiest opponents based on the win-loss record include road games against the Texans and Lions. However, the Lions are hardly a given, considering they have four losses by four or fewer points.

I love the plus price with the Jaguars’ win total, so I think the under is worth a look in this spot.

Las Vegas Raiders under 6.5 (-120)

Ironically, I also have the Raiders on this list after they were on the wrong side of the Jaguars’ victory in Week 9. However, the Raiders have proved untrustworthy after blowing a 17-point lead for the third time this season.

Let that sink in a bit. This isn’t college football. We’re dealing with professionals here.

This all comes down to coaching, and Josh McDaniels might not make it through the end of the season the way things are going. At 2-6, the Raiders’ more difficult games will be against the Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers and Chargers.

And if we look at their softer games based on opponent win-loss records, the Raiders will face the Steelers, Broncos, Rams and Colts.

However, Las Vegas needs five more wins to beat me in this spot, and I’m willing to wager that they won’t get there.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders have a 4 percent chance to make the playoffs, and I think you have to question this team’s psyche the rest of the way.

Take the Raiders to go under their adjusted win total of 6.5 wins.