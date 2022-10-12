This week’s odds, predictions: two interesting totals we’re betting today

Having outlined our favorite spread bets for NFL Week 6, we now turn our attention to the totals.

I’m a little alarmed at just how many totals I like on the board this week, but ultimately landed on two that are my best bets. The first is a team total fading a team coming back from London with no bye while the second is an under on a total I believe is a touch inflated.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

NFL Week 6 best total bet No. 1

Baltimore Ravens team total over 26.5 points (+105) at New York Giants

The Giants are 4-1 entering this week, but are achieving those results in spite of a BAD defense.

As it stands, New York ranks 25th overall in total defensive DVOA and ranks 24th overall in pass defense DVOA. Plus, although the Giants defense has surrendered only 18.6 points per game this season, they’re doing so against relatively bad offenses. Through five weeks, the average offensive DVOA ranking of the Giants’ opponents is 20.6, per footballoutsiders.com.

Now, New York faces a Baltimore team that ranks second overall in both offensive DVOA and pass offense DVOA. Baltimore is also averaging north of 27 points per game against defenses with an aggregate DVOA ranking of 13.8 and have scored 25.3 points per game against the Patriots, Bills and Bengals, all of which rank in the top 10 of the defensive DVOA rankings.

This sets up as a good spot to back the Ravens team total over based on historical precedent. Per my colleague Brandon Anderson, teams playing against a team coming off a London game without a bye are 6-1 to the over on their team total.

As a result, I’ll back this Ravens team total over so long as it stays available at -110 or better.

NFL Week 6 best total bet No. 2

Steelers/Buccaneers under 44 points (-110)

I’m a touch surprised this number isn’t lower considering the strength of both teams is their defense.

Entering this week’s matchup, Tampa Bay ranks third overall in defensive DVOA while Pittsburgh — for all its issues this season — is a respectable 16th in the same metric, per footballoutsiders.com.

I have a hard time seeing how Pittsburgh’s offense scores against the Tampa Bay defense. Even if you just consider games against the Browns and Jets, which rank 30th and 21st, respectively, in defensive DVOA, the Steelers have averaged only 18.5 points per game and have yet to clear more than 20 against either team.

At the same time, though, this is a Bucs offense that has struggled to score points against weaker defenses. Just last week against the Atlanta Falcons — who are 27th in defense DVOA — Tampa Bay mustered only 21 points at home.

Finally, the Steelers have shown themselves to be a reliable “under” team at home. Across their past 11 home games, Pittsburgh is 8-2-1 against this number to the under.