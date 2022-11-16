Football predictions: finding the winners and the value in NFL divisional futures

After 10 weeks in the NFL season, we have some likely outcomes, the predictions, for which teams will win their divisions.

According to FanDuel, six current division leaders have odds at -340 or higher.

Thus, there’s not much value at the moment in trying to pick out a division winner at those odds.

However, there are two divisions where things might still be up for grabs. We’ll tell you which ones to target so you can add a bit of profit to your bankroll.

AFC East division winner

Pick: Miami +240

Despite an 0-2 start in the division and trailing the Dolphins by one game, the Buffalo Bills are still the odds-on-favorite to win the AFC East at -180.

We’re seeing some cracks in the Bills’ armor as they suffered back-to-back losses in their past two games. While some might expect Buffalo to bounce back quickly, I think there’s some reason for concern.

The Bills might be favorites to win the division thanks to a slightly softer remaining schedule (opponents have a .490 win-loss percentage) compared with the Dolphins (opponents have a .530 win-loss percentage).

Buffalo’s remaining games include the Browns, Lions, Patriots (home and away), Jets, Dolphins, Bears and Bengals.

In contrast, the Dolphins have games against the Texans, 49ers, Chargers, Bills, Packers, Patriots and Jets.

The Dolphins won the first meeting against the Bills, and if they can stay one game ahead, they could hold the tie-breaker based on their division record.

For whatever reason, the Bills like to make things a bit tough on themselves. Turnovers have been a problem for Buffalo, as its 18 giveaways are tied for the second-highest in the league.

Hence, even with a softer schedule, I think it’s far from a foregone conclusion that Buffalo will win this division.

Dolphins have value at +240 odds.

NFC West division winner

Pick: 49ers -220

At 5-4, the San Francisco 49ers trail the Seattle Seahawks by one game in the NFC West. However, the 49ers are undefeated in the division at 3-0, while the Seahawks are 2-1.

In Week 2, San Francisco won the first head-to-head meeting against the Seahawks convincingly by a 27-7 scoreline. And that was even before the 49ers added a two-time All-Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey.

The remaining strength of schedule for both teams is roughly the same: The Seahawks’ opponents have a .450 winning percentage, while the 49ers’ opponents have a .460 winning percentage.

It’s worth noting that the 49ers and Seahawks will meet again in Week 15. In addition, the 49ers will also face the Cardinals (home and away), Saints, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Commanders and Raiders.

In comparison, the Seahawks will face the Raiders, Rams (home and away), Panthers, 49ers, Chiefs and Jets.

Of course, the biggest challenge for the 49ers will be their games against the Dolphins and Buccaneers. However, they won’t have to travel for those games as they’ll be played in front of their home fans at Levi’s Stadium.

As for the Seahawks, they’ll have three challenging games — against the 49ers, Chiefs and Jets. Lastly, the 49ers also have a game in hand as they’ve played nine games compared with 10 for the Seahawks.

Thus, I think the current standings are somewhat misleading, given the discrepancy in the number of games both teams have played so far.

Swallow the juice and back the 49ers to win the division.