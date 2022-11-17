Packers vs. Titans predictions: 2 player props we’re backing on Thursday Night Football matchup

Week 11 of the NFL officially kicks off tonight, and we’re here to offer two Packers vs. Titans predictions for Thursday Night Football.

Rather than focusing on the game side or total, we’re evaluating the player prop markets in an attempt to discover alternate ways to bet on tonight’s game. Tonight, I’m backing player props on each side of the game, including one Packers wide receiver.

With that said, let’s get right to the selections. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Packers vs. Titans Prop Bet No. 1

Derrick Henry Over 98.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Although this number is quite high, there’s simultaneously a case to be made Henry clears this total with ease.

So far this season, the Packers have proved incredibly lackluster in terms of stopping the run. Entering this game, Green Bay sits 30th in rush defense DVOA and allowed Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to accumulate 115 yards on Sunday.

For the season as a whole, the Packers have allowed 99 rush yards per game to opposing running backs sitting in the top-half of rush offense DVOA, along with nearly five yards per carry.

Henry had an off-week against the Broncos, but dominated in prior games. For five weeks in a row, Henry accumulated at least 100 yards along with 5.34 yards per attempt.

Further, in three games against bottom-10 rush DVOA defenses, Henry has recorded no fewer than 82 yards and is averaging close to five yards per attempt.

Thus, should Henry see an increase in volume compared with Sunday, I expect he’ll clear this total with relative ease.

Packers vs. Titans Prop Bet No. 2

Allen Lazard Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Titans are an outstanding defense, ninth overall in defensive DVOA, but there’s more to that ranking than meets the eye.

The Titans are first in rush defense DVOA, but 13th against the pass. Plus, this Packers passing attack has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Last week against the Cowboys — a team nine spots ahead of the Titans in pass defense DVOA — the Packers had 9.5 yards per pass. Two weeks ago against the Bills, the Packers had six yards per attempt through the air.

Lazard has proved a consistent option for Rodgers lately. In his past four games, he’s cleared this number three times. Dating to his 116-yard output against the Patriots, he’s surpassed this number in four of six outings.

Plus, in four games against top-half pass defense DVOA sides, Lazard is averaging 70.5 yards per game and has cleared this benchmark in half of those games.

But, given the Titans perform very well against the run, expect more opportunities for Lazard. Back him at 50 yards or better for this player prop.