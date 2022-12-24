Packers vs. Dolphins prediction: Will Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense heat up at home?

The Miami Dolphins may not have won in Buffalo last week, but their performance in a cold and snowy environment was impressive, and we have a Dolphins vs. Packers prediction.

Miami hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a critical matchup on Christmas Day.

The Packers may have found something as they enter this game on a two-game winning streak. Although they are not mathematically eliminated, Green Bay has the chance to play spoiler in this matchup, with the Dolphins clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC.

So, how does each team’s motivation factor into our handicap? Let’s dive in to find out.

Packers vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: GB +4 (-110) vs. MIA -4 (-110)

Moneyline: GB (+143) vs. MIA (-170)

Total: Over 50 (-110) | Under 50 (-110)

Packers vs. Dolphins pick

Dolphins team total over 26.5 (-130)

Packers vs. Dolphins analysis

Earlier this season, it looked as if time had finally caught up to Rodgers as he and the Packers struggled to put up points against some of the worst defenses in the NFL. However, that seems like a distant memory now after the Packers’ last two victories.

Their turnaround is at least partially due to the offense getting healthier. Romeo Doubs returned last week from injury to form an exciting wide receiver duo with fellow rookie Christian Watson.

Those two should have plenty of openings, as the Dolphins’ secondary has been in a giving mood all year long. Miami comes into this one 30th in opponent completion percentage allowed and 27th in passing yards allowed per game.

However, Green Bay’s offensive success will extend beyond just the air. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon should keep the chains moving against this Dolphins defense that ranks 16th in yards per rush allowed.

On the other side of the ball, it’s a very similar scene. The Packers’ defense has been ravaged on the ground, ranking 30th in yards per rush allowed and 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed per game.

On top of that, we should see a big game from Tua and his receiving corps. Mike McDaniel has made the Dolphins a prolific passing offense as they lead the NFL in yards per pass.

They are a nightmare for this Packers secondary that stands 21st in completion percentage allowed and 19th in yards per pass allowed. Those numbers also stem from facing the highest average amount of passes on a per-game basis.

The market immediately recognized these edges, and we’ve seen it reflected in the total. It has risen from 46.5 to 50 at the time of writing.

While that is still under the key number of 51, much of the value in that angle has dissipated. So this is a perfect opportunity to focus on just the Dolphins, with their team total sitting a few points below four scores.