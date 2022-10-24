Patriots vs. Bears odds, predictions: our best bet for Monday Night Football

In the final game of the Week 7 NFL slate, the New England Patriots welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The teams arrive at this contest going in opposite directions. The Bears have lost three straight games, including last week on Thursday Night Football, to fall to 2-4 on the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots have won two straight games, including a 38-15 blowout in Cleveland last week, to climb back to 3-3.

Currently, the Patriots are a consensus nine-point favorite tonight with the total set at 40.5 points. A win tonight for New England would be its sixth straight against Chicago.

New England Patriots-Chicago Bears Best Bet

Chicago Bears Team Total Under 13.5 Points (+110)

Through the first six weeks of the season, this Bears offense has looked completely lifeless.

Entering this game, Chicago ranks 30th of 32 teams in points per game and total offensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Additionally, quarterback Justin Fields is among the worst in the NFL. In fact, the Ohio State product ranks dead-last in the league in defense-adjusted yards above replacement.

The Bears have also struggled immensely to score points when playing away from home. In three games against the Packers, Giants and Vikings — all teams that possess worse defenses than the Patriots — the Bears have muscled their way to only 44 points, or just over 14.5 points per game. Plus, head coach Matt Eberflus’ side has surpassed this team total in only one of those three games.

Expand the sample to include all six games for the Bears this season and bettors will find the Bears have cleared this number in only three of six games.

Now, they have to face a New England defense that has excelled in the early part of the season. The Patriots sit seventh in total defensive DVOA, a ranking largely dictated by their effectiveness against the pass (sixth in pass defense DVOA).

Although the Patriots rank 26th in rush defense DVOA, I’m confident head coach Bill Belichick will adjust his scheme tonight to limit the Bears’ rushing attack, the one element they do somewhat well (22nd in rush offense DVOA).

Further, if you trust this line and believe the Patriots will play from ahead, the Bears will likely have to abandon the run and air it out with Fields to try and get a foothold in the game. The concern with that? Fields ranks seventh in the NFL in air yards per attempt (min. five games played) this season, which could lead to some mistakes and turnovers for the Patriots defense.

Remember, too, that this Patriots defense limited the Lions to exactly zero points two weeks ago at home. That Lions offense currently sits 15 spots ahead of Chicago in the offensive DVOA rankings, so I worry the Bears won’t get traction in this matchup.

Take a shot on the Bears team total under so long as it remains available at -105 or better.