Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions: back these 3 props for Monday Night Football matchup

The season is winding down, and for these two teams, this prime-time matchup has a different weight — and we have Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions.

New England, with the New York Jets’ loss yesterday, could squeeze into the playoff picture. At the same time, the Cardinals are as healthy as they’ve been for quite some time and now have the opportunity to play spoiler down the stretch.

While the spread does not drastically favor one side, there are multiple ways to get in on the action tonight in the player prop market. So let’s dive into our top three plays for this pivotal matchup.

Get more great offers from other sportsbooks ahead of Monday Night Football.

Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions: Player prop 1

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 112 rushing +receiving yards (-114)

Stevenson has become the bell cow in the New England backfield. He played 98 percent of the snaps in last week’s loss to Buffalo, where he not only carried the ball but was also heavily targeted.

That uptick in targets will give him the opportunity to make a significant impact tonight. The Arizona Cardinals are 30th in DVOA against running backs, as they’ve allowed the ninth most receptions and receiving yards to them.

In addition, Stevenson should have a good night on the ground as well. Arizona ranks 22nd in yards per rush allowed and is 30th in EPA per rush, so he could break a long run at any moment.

Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions: Player prop 2

Kyler Murray under 238 passing yards (-125)

Murray has been the leader in expected fantasy points at the quarterback position for quite some time now, and that is because he’s disappointed despite the amount of talent around him.

The Cardinals rank dead last in yards per pass, and Murray is 28th in yards per attempt on the season. So not only has the offense lacked vertical plays, they have not even attempted to stretch the field in many cases.

That is directly reflected in Murray’s passing yard totals, as he’s gone under this total in six of the 10 games he’s played this season.

On top of that, the Patriots’ defense has been stout against the pass. New England enters this matchup second in opponent completion percentage allowed and is eighth in yards per pass allowed.

Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions: Player prop 3

Kyler Murray anytime touchdown (+265)

While Murray has disappointed through the air, he remains a constant threat because of his legs. We’ve seen him rush for 106 yards over the past two weeks, and given the matchup tonight; he may need to be utilized in the red zone as well.

Murray has only had opportunities to score in 7% percent of the Cardinals’ red zone chances, but he does have three rushing touchdowns on the season. Arizona will need him to convert in the red zone, as the Patriots have been strong against opposing running backs.

The Patriots come into this matchup eighth in yards per rush allowed and lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed per game.

Another great aspect of this prop is that Murray does not need a designed run to score. Arizona throws the ball at the eighth-highest rate in the NFL, and much of its red zone opportunities go to DeAndre Hopkins.

However, if New England takes Hopkins away, Murray should have the chance to scramble.