Patriots vs. Jets prediction: how we’re betting this AFC East matchup

Ahead of their clash in Foxborough on Sunday, we offer a Patriots vs. Jets prediction for a pivotal AFC East contest.

Both teams arrive at this matchup fresh off their bye week and only a few weeks removed from their first meeting of the season. In Week 8, the Patriots (5-4) traveled to the Jets (6-3) and secured a 22-17 road victory. Most recently, the Patriots obliterated the Colts 26-3 while the Jets claimed an impressive home win against the Bills.

As it stands, the Patriots are a consensus three-and-half-point home favorite with the total set at a measly 38.5 points.

Patriots vs. Jets Prediction & Best Bet

LEAN Patriots -3.5, Bet Patriots -3 | Total Under 38.5 Points (-110)

Given the respective juice on the Patriots -3.5 (-105) and the Jets +3.5 (-115), I wouldn’t be surprised if the number drops back down to the opener.

At three-and-half-points, my confidence in the Patriots is slightly mitigated. However, if it drops back down to a field goal, I’lll have exposure on Sunday’s hosts.

My confidence in the Patriots effectively comes down to the fact the Jets have lost their ability to attack New England’s biggest weakness. Entering this game, the Patriots rank 21st in rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

However, the 12th-ranked Jets rush offense DVOA side will be without breakout running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL before the bye and will miss the remainder of the season. Although Michael Carter should prove a serviceable replacement, I still question whether the Jets, who created only 3.4 yards per rush in the first game against New England, can effectively expose that flaw.

If they’re not able to do so, that’s asking a lot of Zach Wilson. Wilson ranks in the bottom-half of quarterback DVOA and will go against a Patriots defense that is second overall in pass defense DVOA and third overall in total defensive DVOA.

While I generally don’t trust this Patriots offense, I expect their defense will do enough to keep New York off the scoreboard. Plus, this remains a Patriots offense that put up 26 points, nearly four above average, against a comparable Colts defense in their last game.

As for the total, this is simply a play on a divisional under that cleared by only the hook in the previous matchup.

Given how well the Patriots defense has played of late — under 20 points allowed in four of the past five games — I expect they’ll shut down a Jets offense that ranks in the bottom-half in offensive DVOA.

But, this is also a New York defense that sits sixth overall in defensive DVOA and has allowed only 17 points per game in three games against bottom-half offensive DVOA sides.

For those reasons, I’ll back the under here so long as the total remains at 38 points or better.