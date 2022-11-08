Patriots odds and predictions: a shot at Defensive Player of the Year and a rushing prop

The New England Patriots enter their bye week off back-to-back wins. The team struggled to find its footing early but has won four of the past five and remains over .500 on the season.

So, despite quarterback controversies and the current last-place position in the standings, the Patriots are trending up.

I believe the Patriots are slightly undervalued. Therefore, there should be some value in the futures betting markets on the team and its players.

So, let’s discuss my favorite Patriots-related NFL futures bets as we prepare for a week off from New England football.

Matt Judon Defensive Player of the Year (+2000) at Caesars Sportsbook

The reason the Patriots are over .500 is because of the defense.

After crushing the Indianapolis Colts’ offense, New England is now fifth in Football Outsiders’ Defense DVOA metric and first in EPA per play allowed, per RBSDM.com.

Surprisingly, the rush defense hasn’t been that impressive. Instead, New England has been ruthlessly efficient in defending the pass, allowing just 5.5 net yards per pass attempt, per Pro Football Reference.

Moreover, the pass defense has excelled because of the pass rush. Despite blitzing at a league-average rate, the Patriots rank second in pressure rate (28%) and first in quarterback hurries (45), per Pro Football Reference.

Matt Judon has led New England’s quarterback-hunting unit. He’s posted a league-high 11.5 sacks, three more than any other player in the NFL (Baltimore’s Justin Houston has 8.5). Additionally, Judon is the fifth-most effective pass rusher in the NFL per Pro Football Focus’s Pass Rushing Productivity metric.

This season could play out similarly to the 2019 season. The Patriots’ offense flailed in Tom Brady’s final year, but the Patriots jumped to an 11-5 record on the back of one of the best defenses in recent memory.

In 2019, Stephon Gilmore led a secondary that finished second in Pro Football Focus’s coverage grades and first in pass EPA per play allowed, per RBSDM.com. He went on to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

Currently, Judon’s season is following the same narrative. And Judon’s narrative could supersede Gilmore’s if Judon challenges for the single-season sack record of 22.5, set by Michael Strahan in 2001.

This 20-1 price doesn’t reflect Judon’s season and its context. So, I’ll be betting on this future at Caesars Sportsbook.

Rhamondre Stevenson most regular season rushing yards (+6000) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson is currently ninth in the NFL in rushing yards this season, with 618. It’s going to be tough to catch Derrick Henry (870), Nick Chubb (841) and Saquon Barkley (779).

However, there are still nine eight games to play, and this price doesn’t reflect Steveson’s usage change throughout the season.

Stevenson entered the season as the No. 2 back behind Damien Harris. Therefore, Stevenson got second-team reps in September and finished Week 2 with only 17 combined rush attempts. The slow start set him behind in the overall market, as Stevenson has only 129 carries while the three backs mentioned above all have over 150.

For context, Chubb had 228 rushing yards in Weeks 1 and 2, while Stevenson’s limited role held him to just 72.

However, Stevenson quickly supplanted Harris as the top option in the backfield. Stevenson has led the team in Rush Attempt Marketshare in five straight weeks, per Run The Sims, averaging 17 attempts and 81 rushing yards per game during the stretch.

Mac Jones looks terrible, and the Patriots are trending deeper into rush-first territory. With New England rushing more and Stevenson receiving first-team carries, he could quickly catch up to the top tier of rushers in the NFL.

Therefore, it’s worth taking a shot at this outrageous 60-1 price, as Stevenson needs to make up around only 200 yards in the second half of the season to catch the leading NFL rushers.