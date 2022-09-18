Patriots vs. Steelers prediction: Leaning on the ground game

The New England Patriots hope to bounce back from a 20-7 loss in Week 1 to the Dolphins. New England was careless with the football as it turned the ball over three times in the game.

One turnover was a fumble inside the 10-yard line resulting in a Dolphins defensive touchdown. Another was an interception on the Patriots’ first drive occurring right outside the red zone.

Next up for the Patriots is a trip to Pittsburgh, where they’ll take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh had a completely different experience compared to New England in Week 1 as it benefited from five turnovers by the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s worth noting that 17 of Pittsburgh’s 23 points came after the Bengals turnovers.

Patriots vs. Steelers NFL pick

ALT Total under 41.5 (-125)

I’m interested to see if turnovers will play a significant role in the Week 2 matchup between the Steelers and the Patriots. And with both offenses looking somewhat shaky to start the season, it might be worthwhile to consider playing this game under on the total.

Patriots vs. Steelers NFL odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: NE -2 (-110) vs. PIT +2 (-110)

Moneyline: NE (-135) vs. PIT (+110)

Total: Over 40.5 (-115) | Under 40.5 (-110)

It’s tough to accurately model the NFL this early in the season with just one week’s worth of data. Whether your go-to metrics include yards per point, points per play, or yards per point, there’s a good chance you’ll find your projections askew.

Instead, it’s better to trust your preseason analysis of these teams while adjusting accordingly until proven otherwise. For example, the Patriots came into this season with a ton of questions:

Who is running the offense?

Who is handling the play calling?

How will this partnership, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, coexist?

And based on what we saw in Week 1, we can even add whether quarterback Mac Jones is regressing in his second year. I know it’s just one game, but Jones had the worst Total QBR of any quarterback in the league. The Jets’ Joe Flacco even had a better Total QBR than Jones. If Patriots fans aren’t pushing the panic button yet, I’ve got to think it’s within arm’s reach. In Week 2, Jones will face a tough Steelers defense that’s always up for a fight under head coach Mike Tomlin.

I know the Steelers were a bit fortunate, considering the 432 yards of offense they gave up against the Bengals. But we’ve seen this before with Pittsburgh’s bend-but-don’t-break defensive style. If we turn to their offense, Pittsburgh had 267 yards and still won the game as quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed just 21 of 38 passes for 194 yards. The fact that Trubisky threw the ball 38 times is a bit of a concern as the Steelers ran the ball just 22 times despite never trailing in the game.

On Sunday, look for Pittsburgh to make a concerted effort to get its running game going. Whether they succeed is the least of my worries as long it chews up some clock in the game.

It won’t surprise me if we see a conservative game plan from both head coaches to get their offenses going. I think points will be at a premium in this contest as all four of the previous meetings in Pittsburgh went under the total.

The total is also on a 4-0 run to the under in New England’s past four games in September. That trend supports the narrative that the Patriots often use the first month of the season as an extended training camp before their offense gets going.

Lastly, I looked at how the total has done with an opening number of no more than 42.5 points in a game that Trubisky started.

Our Action Labs database shows that the whole is 15-7 to the under for 6.77 units. With the total sitting below the critical number of 41, I recommend buying it up to 41.5 and taking the under at BetMGM.