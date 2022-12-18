Patriots vs. Raiders predictions: how to bet Belichick vs. McDaniels matchup

When making Patriots vs. Raiders predictions, remember how well these coaches know each other.

Josh McDaniels was Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator for nearly two decades. But without Belichick, McDaniels has floundered as a head coach.

Meanwhile, many have criticized Belichick’s performance without quarterback Tom Brady. However, the Patriots are currently in the playoff picture after last week’s win and are looking to stay there with a win this week.

The market has this game close to even, but which team shows value on Sunday?

How should bettors attack this matchup?

Patriots vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Patriots +1.5 (-110) vs. Raiders -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (+102) vs. Raiders (-120)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Raiders predictions

These teams are evenly matched, even if they have entirely different compositions.

The Raiders win with their offense, which has improved in recent weeks. The Raiders are 12th in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play since Week 9, per RBSDM.com.

Josh Jacobs is running around, over and through opposing defenses. He’s now accumulated a league-leading 1,402 rushing yards, 200 more than second-place back Derrick Henry.

But the Raiders can’t stop a nosebleed defensively, ranking second to last in Football Outsiders’ Defense DVOA metric. Las Vegas is 24th in points allowed (313) and 25th in total yards allowed (4,745).

Meanwhile, the Patriots boast one of the NFL’s best defenses, ranking third in Defense DVOA and second in EPA per play allowed. Matt Judon is electric as a pass rusher, and the young secondary has overperformed.

But the Patriots can’t move the ball, ranking 25th in Offense DVOA. Mac Jones has regressed in his second season underneath the leadership of Matt Patricia, whose play-calling skills are lackluster.

But, despite the relative strengths, these two teams grade out as league-average squads, hence the short spread.

So, where do we find the edge?

McDaniels is 1-0 against Belichick in his head coaching career, picking up a three-point victory with the Broncos in Denver.

Outside of that, McDaniels has struggled as an NFL head coach. Since his 6-0 start with Denver in 2009, he’s 7-24 at the helm of the Broncos and Raiders.

Meanwhile, Belichick has stayed relatively competitive without a Hall-of-Famer at quarterback or McDaniels as offensive coordinator. Despite an abysmal offense, the Patriots are hunting for their second straight playoff appearance.

In a coin-flip game, I’ll always bet Belichick over McDaniels.

McDaniels finds ways to lose games (last week against the Rams), while Belichick finds ways to win them (Week 11 against the Jets). I’ll bet on that happening one more time.