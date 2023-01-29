Eagles vs. 49ers, Chiefs vs. Bengals predictions: how we’re betting each total for conference championships

While everyone is concerned about who will win each conference championship game, as a bettor, there is value to be had in the totals market, and you don’t have to stake your flag for these highly contested games.

However, at this stage of the season, it’s the best against the best, which means we could see some stalemates in certain areas of the game. Though the level of competition makes it even more exciting to watch.

So, let’s dig deep into these matchups and find the best ways to play each total.

NFC Championship: Eagles vs. 49ers total

Pick: under 46.5

Starting with the NFC, we have not seen much movement on the total throughout the week. It opened at 45.5 and has been bet up to 46.5 but has not moved off that number since mid-week.

Typically that type of line freeze points to significant resistance against it moving up. I am in agreement with that freeze, as this game has all the makings of a slugfest.

The Philadelphia Eagles have rushed the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL, and that has been a theme through the playoffs as they’ve expanded their backfield usage.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 defense, and their ability to stop the rush is a big reason they are here. It will force the Eagles to lean on Hurts to excel against a middle-of-the-road secondary.

But let’s not forget that starting tackle Lane Johnson is banged up; he’s responsible for stopping Nick Bosa.

On the other side, the 49ers are dealing with significant injuries of their own as Christian McCaffrey will play through a calf injury, Elijah Mitchell will play through a groin injury and Deebo Samuel has an ankle injury.

Those injuries significantly hamper their rush game, and it will be on Mr. Irrelevant, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, to succeed against an Eagles secondary that ranks first in yards per pass and sack rate.

AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Bengals total

Pick: over 48

Looking at the AFC, the market has been all over the place as there was significant movement prior to knowing Mahomes’ status, but once he practiced and appeared to be healthy, the market shifted.

From a numbers perspective, we saw the total drop from 49.5 all the way to 46.5 on Tuesday. However, it has begun to rise again and is approaching 48 at the time of writing.

That number of 48 is key as it’s one of the most common numbers that total land on in the NFL. It’s clear with Mahomes somewhat healthy; this game has the potential to be a shootout.

For the Bengals, their success will rest on the arm of Joe Burrow. Burrow has shredded Kansas City in the three prior meetings, completing 72 percent of his passes while averaging nine yards per attempt and holding an 8:1 touchdown to interception ratio.

Repeating that success is easier said than done, as the Chiefs are seventh in passing success rate and 11th in explosive pass rate. Burrow, however, has the talent and numbers to score against any defense.

As for Kansas City, there are big questions surrounding Mahomes and how his limited mobility impacts the offense. We should expect the Chiefs to get the ball out quickly against a Bengals secondary that is average against underneath passes.

We could also see Kansas City keep the ball on the ground more, especially considering how good Isiah Pacheco has been. He’s also in line for more success, with the Bengals ranking 20th in rushing success rate.

In the end, this game will come down to the quarterbacks. Burrow is going to be throwing a ton, and the Chiefs are going to figure out how to punch back. I would be comfortable taking this over at 48 or better.