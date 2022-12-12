Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions: best bet for Monday Night Football

Both New England and Arizona have lost two straight games. So, who are we expecting to bounce back in our Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions?

The Patriots have been a little unlucky. New England’s 6-6 record is backed by the eighth-best point differential in the NFL (+23).

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ 4-8 record is backed up by a -57 point differential, proving Arizona has been one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Patriots would be back in the third AFC wild-card spot with a win on Monday Night Football, as they have tiebreakers over the Jets and Chargers. But winning on the road is never easy, even with momentum.

So, which team has the edge? And how should bettors attack this game?

Patriots vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-110) vs. Cardinals +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (-135) vs. Cardinals (+115)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions

New England Patriots ML (-135) at BetMGM Sportsbook

The Patriots clearly have a good defense.

New England is third in Football Outsiders’ Defense DVOA metric, including top-seven marks against the passing and rushing games. The Pats are also third in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play allowed and second in Success Rate allowed, per RBSDM.com.

The offense is the problem. Assistant coach Matt Patricia has taken plenty of heat this season for poor play calling, and the offensive line has struggled mightily.

Plus, both Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris have been ruled out for this game, making offense slightly harder to come by.

However, the Patriots haven’t had issues carving up bad defenses. Mac Jones and company piled up over 400 yards of offense on Minnesota and 447 yards on Baltimore, while scoring 29 points against Detroit and 38 against Cleveland.

Well, Arizona is a bad defense. The Cardinals are 25th in Pass Defense DVOA and dead last in Pass Success Rate allowed.

More specifically, the Cardinals are 30th in Pass Defense DVOA allowed to tight ends. Although Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith haven’t been great this season, I could see Bill Belichick utilizing them significantly in this game.

Or, the Patriots could simply give the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson, who is putting together one of the best offensive performances in football this year. Stevenson has over 1,100 scrimmage yards on over 200 touches.

Either way, I expect Arizona to get cooked tonight.

Meanwhile, quarterback Kyler Murray could have some trouble. Murray ranks 34th among 36 qualified quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus’ passing grade when under pressure.

Among the 36 qualified quarterbacks under pressure, Murray has the second-lowest completion percentage (40.5%) with zero Big Time Throws and 12 Turnover Worthy Plays.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. Behind Matt Judon, New England’s front line has hounded every quarterback it has faced.

I give the Patriots the advantage on offense and defense this Monday night.

While the Cardinals have home-field advantage, I’m not sure that will help. Per Bet Labs, the Cardinals are 10-19-1 straight up (SU) and 12-18 against the spread (ATS) at home under coach Kliff Kingsbury.

I’ll take my chances with New England on Monday Night Football. The sharps agree with me, considering the Patriots have moved from 1.5-point favorites to 2.5-point favorites since the market opened.