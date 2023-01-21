Playoff predictions: two props we’re backing for the divisional round

The divisional round of the playoffs is here, and we’re armed with a few NFL predictions across all four games.

But, instead of focusing on the side or total for the four weekend contests, we’re taking stock of the ample prop markets available to bettors and sharing our best bets. First, we’re taking a player prop in Eagles vs. Giants before breaking down a game prop for Bills vs. Bengals.

With that in mind, let’s get to the selections. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

NFL Divisional Round Best Prop Bet No.1

Miles Sanders Over 66.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Sanders hasn’t cleared this benchmark in any of his past three meaningful games, which makes it the perfect time to buy low on a surprising total.

Set aside the Week 18 meeting against the Giants and bettors will find the Penn State product racked up 144 yards in the first meeting against New York, a team that ranks dead-last in rush defense DVOA, according to footballoutsiders.com.

On the flip-side, the Eagles rushing attack is extraordinarily efficient and ranks first in the corresponding offensive category.

Further, Sanders cleared this total in eight games this season. The common thread in five of those games? They came against defenses that rank 17th or lower in rush defense DVOA.

But, Sanders also proved capable of exposing good rushing defenses. Against the Jaguars (11th), Steelers (sixth) and Cowboys (fifth), he averaged 94.3 yards per game.

Factor in that the Eagles will likely play with a lead on Saturday and I expect plenty of opportunities for Sanders. Back him to clear this total at -125 or better.

NFL Divisional Round Best Prop Bet No.2

Bills & Bengals – Both Teams to Score 20+ Points: “Yes” (-110)

Perhaps it’s an oversimplification, but I rate this prop as essentially a bet on the Bengals offense.

So far this season, exactly zero teams have limited the Bills to 20 or fewer points in Orchard Park. Expand the sample to include last season and bettors will notice only three teams have held the Bills under 20 points.

Even though the Bengals are 11th in defensive DVOA, they’re a full nine spots behind Buffalo’s offensive rating. Plus, they’re 12th against the pass and are facing a Bills air attack that is 10 spots better in the offensive category.

However, the Bills defense has shown a tendency to let good offenses create chances, even at home. Including last week’s wild-card round against the Dolphins, Buffalo has let all three playoff teams that paid a visit to Buffalo surpass the 20-point threshold.

What’s more is that the Bengals have played six games this season, including the wild-card round against the Ravens, against teams ranking 10th or better in defensive DVOA, again per footballoutsiders.com. In those games, they’ve notched 20 points in all but two.

If you trust the odds and expect Cincinnati to play from a negative game script, that informs more passing, its greatest strength on offense. Because of that, I’m confident they can reach this mark and would bet this prop to -120.