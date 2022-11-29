Football futures predictions: Here are 2 useful opportunities to back the Dolphins

With 12 weeks already in the books for the NFL season, we should have a pretty good idea of who the contenders and pretenders are at this stage.

Thus, as we enter the final third of the season, this is probably a good point to examine any futures tickets you might have and whether to add to our positions or cut our losses.

After scouring the market, I’ve identified two plays that can add value to your portfolio.

Dolphins to win AFC East +240

So long as sportsbooks price the Dolphins inaccurately, I’ll continue to talk about them.

At +240, the Dolphins have the second shortest divisional odds behind the Bills, who are the odds-on favorite at -220.

Ironically, the Bills trail the Dolphins in the division despite having identical records of 8-3.

Buffalo lost its first head-to-head meeting with Miami in Week 3, and it’s still searching for its first divisional win (0-2) this season.

In contrast, the Dolphins not only have the head-to-head tiebreaker in their favor after winning the first meeting, but Miami also has a better divisional record at 2-1.

Buffalo has looked somewhat shaky in recent weeks, as it’s 2-2 in its past four games and just 1-4 against the spread in its past five games.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his throwing elbow, while linebacker Von Miller is out indefinitely with a lateral meniscus tear in his knee.

I expect opposing teams to give Buffalo their best shot down the stretch, and it wouldn’t surprise me if, at some point, the Bills focus more on the bigger picture of getting healthy rather than winning the division.

Dolphins to win the Super Bowl +3000

Initially, I was going to make a case for some Super Bowl exactas involving the Bills/Chiefs against the Eagles/49ers.

And while I’d fully support those plays with odds at 10-1, I started thinking about those matchups and concluded that the Dolphins should also be in the mix to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

I’m not sure there’s a scarier team to play in the NFL than the Dolphins. The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is enough to give any defensive coordinator sleepless nights.

The Dolphins are also pretty sound at tight end with Mike Gesicki. And they bolstered their rushing attack by acquiring Jeff Wilson Jr. at the trade deadline.

On defense, they also added a piece in Bradley Chubb.

But if we turn back to the offense, in games that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started and finished, the Dolphins are a perfect 8-0.

When you have a quarterback of Tagovailoa’s quality, who leads the league in Total QBR (82.8), I think the Dolphins are well worth a look.

Miami will be a formidable opponent for any team because Tagovailoa is exceptionally accurate with the football.

He’s patient enough to take what the defense gives him and can also push the ball down the field.

Tagovailoa ranks sixth in explosive pass plays of 20+ or more and 40+ yards.

When you examine all the first-year head coaches in the league, the Dolphins might have the best of the bunch with Mike McDaniel.

If the Dolphins manage to come out of the AFC, I expect he’ll have the edge at the quarterback position with Tagovailoa.